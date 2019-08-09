Sreemoyee Kundu In Conversation with 6 Powerwomen In Bangalore: Know About Them Women oi-Prithwisuta Mondal

Six Indian powerful women will take part in a discussion in Bangalore on August 10, 2019, under the Salon with Shree event organised by the Whitefield Literary Society, an initiative of VR Bengaluru. The theme of the session is 'Women Leaders Who Build Communities' wherein best-selling novelist Sreemoyee Piu Kundu will be interacting with six female personalities that have made a name for themselves not just through their work but also their charity. These women are: Rajshri Deshpande, actress and humanitarian; Vandana Suri, Founder, Taxshe; Anju Kadam, Founder and Chief Nurturer of the #100SareePact; Moya Caddy, Founder, Super Mums of India, Dipika Trehan, Founder, The Health of Women Forum, and Asha Kilaru, Public Health Researcher and Co-Founder of the Bangalore Birth Network (BBN).

Launched a month ago with the aim of providing a platform for literature and art enthusiasts alike, the innovative concept of Salon with Shree has inspired like-minded individuals to participate in open discussions about their lives and issues they were facing, to share anecdotes and connect with each other.

Sreemoyee Piu Kundu kicked off the first edition of #SalonWithShree during the launch of this initiative, wherein the discussion featured leading transgender activist Apsara Reddy. In the second chapter of #SalonWithShree on 10 August, Sreemoyee Piu Kundu is all set to be involved in a heartwarming conversation with six powerful female intellectuals. The session is expected be a thought-provoking panel discussion where the six panelists will share their views on life and society, along with stories of their own journeys.

The six female guests will interact on the following topics:

Fostering a sense of solidarity amongst women

The need for women to break stereotypes

How to create safe environs for women, and by women

Before you gear up for this extraordinary meet-up, have a look at some key information about the six incredible women who will be featured in this session in Bangalore:

Rajshri Deshpande, a leading actress and humanitarian, will be part of the panel. Apart from acting in the movies and web series like Sacred Games, Rajshri established a non-profit NGO named the Nabhangan Foundation that works for the empowerment and well-being of rural India. She is a core member of Citizens for Tomorrow, an NGO that works to curb plastic pollution. At Salon with Shree, the actress will share her stories of working for the development of rural Maharashtra while balancing her acting career.

Influencer Anju Maudgal Kadam is all set to share her narrative in this event. She is the Founder and the Chief Nurturer of the #100SareePact that empowers stories of women through the medium of a saree (garment that Indian women wear). Kadam has been an ambassador of #Pinkathon, India's first women-only marathon. She has been a mentor on the #Sheroes platform as well.

Vandana Suri developed an exclusive cab service for women and kids. Her initiative, TaxShe, provides jobs for 35 underprivileged women who were trained to be drivers. The women now drive more than 600 kids securely to and fro school everyday. This ever-growing cab service is a boon for mothers who can securely rely on the fleet of 35 female drivers of TaxShe without worrying about the safety of their children.

Dipika Trehan founded The H.O.W. (Health of Women) Forum that fosters a new approach of general well-being by encouraging women to achieve emotional, intellectual, spiritual and social health along with physical fitness.

She is an alumna of the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women in Business and was praised for her initiatives by Cherie Blair herself. She is also an Advisory Executive Council Member of #WEF (Women Economic Forum) and the India Chairperson: Wellness for ALL (All Ladies League).

Moya Caddy founded Mums of Bangalore, one of India's first parenting communities. It gradually emerged as a platform named Super Mums of India that united mothers from all over the country. Moya, a teacher by profession, will be seen interacting with Sreemoyee during the upcoming session in Bangalore.

Asha Kilaru has been working towards reducing inequality in the healthcare sector of our country. This researcher is dedicated to make quality healthcare services accessible for women and children from all walks of life. She is a founder of two non-profit organisations named Citizens Voluntary Initiative for the City (CIVIC) and the Bangalore Birth Network (BBN). She has served on advisory committees to the Government of Karnataka. She acts as an advocate of social justice and envisions to create a world free of injustice.

The Salon with Shree event will be held in VR Bengaluru on August 10 at 12 pm. Prior registration for the event is mandatory.