Mithali Raj And Indian Women's Cricket Team To Quarantine In Mumbai Ahead Of Women's World Cup 2022 Departure
The World Cup-bound Indian women's cricket team assembled in Mumbai on Sunday, January 16, for a week of quarantine before its travel to New Zealand. The players had gathered in Dehradun recently for team bonding and youngsters in the team were also assigned tasks to develop leadership skills.
The 15-squad members and three reserves have now been asked to report to Mumbai where they will isolate for a week. The team is expected to depart for New Zealand on January 24 and the players will have to undergo another quarantine upon arrival for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup.
India play a five-match series and one off T20 against hosts New Zealand beginning February 11 before the ODI World Cup in March-April 2022.
The team management wanted a week long training camp before departure but it could not be arrange due to rising COVID-19 cases across the country.
India reached the final of the 2017 edition of the Women's World Cup, giving a massive boost to women's cricket in the country.
The Mithali Raj-led squad is expected to go all the way this time. Seasoned names like Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues and Punam Raut were dropped from the World Cup squad, triggering a controversy.
Photos: Mithali Raj Twitter and Instagram.
