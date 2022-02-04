Josh, Paint It Red & Mash Project Come Together To Empower The Girl Child With #50Daysofschool Campaign Women oi-Boldsky Desk

Josh, India's fastest growing and most engaging short-video app, and the MASH Project Foundation, an award-winning social enterprise that is enabling an ecosystem for social impact, joined hands with Paint It Red to organise the #50daysofschool campaign from January 2022, to educate the youth of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities about menstruation and the stigma around it.

All About the #50daysofschool Campaign

Leveraging the power of short-video content, the campaign aims to create awareness among the audience, especially the youth and inspire them to start discussions about sanitisation and period problems amongst females.

On the larger scale, the focal point is understanding the need for sanitisation, the bodily changes in a female when she is menstrauting, and overcoming of stigma attached to periods. The outreach for the videos in the campaign was tremendous, with a reach of 54.8 Million people and liked by 4.2 Million Josh users.

The narrative of the campaign was to educate and empower girls of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities of India. The campaign aimed to spread awareness about how education for girls is important and address the factors of menstruation that were disrupting the cycle of continuous attendance at schools.

Ananya Chhaochharia, Founder, Paint It Red, said about the campaign, "Paint It Red has been working to reduce period poverty by educating, engaging and empowering communities across 11 states in the country. Intersectionality and inclusion are essential pillars of our work, which is why we feel that non-menstruators should be made part of the solution to ending period poverty and stigma. This was the primary motivation entering into this collaboration. We were excited to work with young and enthusiastic partners like MASH and Josh to ensure that our message reaches the masses. And it has indeed been an amazing experience."

Aashish Beergi, Founder & CEO, MASH Project Foundation, said, "The need for education is unparalleled, and as the youth, it is on our shoulders to reach out to the ones who would benefit from it. Mash Project Foundation is proud to amplify the narrative of women's education with the 50 Days of School campaign. The need for discussions about taboos around menstruation that hold girls back from receiving proper education, needs to be addressed and igniting conversations about these issues is what the campaign centrally aimed at doing."

Sunder Venketraman, Head of Creator and Content Ecosystem, Josh, said, "It's unfortunate that there is still so much stigma and taboo surrounding a natural bodily function like menstruation in this day and age. It is critical to begin having dialogues about period stigma and eliminate the myths that surround it. Josh is proud to be a part of this inclusive discourse and to utilize our platform to address and magnify the concern about eradicating the stigma."

Rubeena Singh, Country Manager, Josh, "Despite our advancements as a society, there still exists a stigma around menstruation which is really unfortunate. These stigmas, founded on myths, have an adverse impact on the young girls of our country, especially in terms of keeping them out of school and thus hampering their education. We, at Josh, are proud to include users across the country into this conversation as we raise awareness about this stigma and take the pledge to end it. By engaging in meaningful, inclusive conversations, we hope to change mindsets and impact effective change."

About Josh

Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in August 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India's top 1000+ best creators, 20000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best in class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with 100 million+ downloads. Josh is currently the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with 115+ million MAUs (Monthly Active Users) and 56+ million DAUs (Daily Active Users).

About MASH Project Foundation

MASH Project Foundation is an award-winning social enterprise committed to building and empowering a global community of social changemakers. It works with national and international organisations to deliver high-quality social impact through its interventions on community building, capacity development and amplifying impact through campaigns and communication solutions.

Friday, February 4, 2022, 13:24 [IST]