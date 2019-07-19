Hima Das Is On A Winning Streak: Secures Fifth Gold Of The Month Women oi-Prithwisuta Mondal

Indian athletes have been performing exceptionally well in the past few years, and this time, Assam born sprinter Hima Das has set a record by winning her fifth gold in a span of 20 days. She won in 52.09s, her season-best time, in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic on Saturday.

Hima started her winning streak on 2 July in women's 200m race during her first competitive race at the Ponzan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland. Ever since, she kept on improving her timing. She clinched her second gold in 200m at the Kunto Athletics Meet in Poland and her third gold in the same category at the Kladno Athletics Meet in Czech Republic.

She is yet to qualify for the World Championship for both 200m and her pet event 400m race. Hima's progress is quite evident when it comes to timing and she is determined to finish the race within 23.02 seconds to be eligible for entering the World Championship. The qualifying time for women's 400m is 51.80 seconds.

The timing is slower than her personal best of 50.79 seconds and she missed out on the World Championships qualifying mark (51.80).

Earlier, she had set a record by winning the fourth Gold in 15 days. She won in 23.25 seconds, while her compatriot V K Vismaya came second with 23.43. Another Indian, Muhammad Anas, also won in men's 400m

This 19-year-old is immensely proud of her fourth International gold and was basking in joy for the exemplary achievement. Her instagram post read, "Won another gold today in 200m and improved my timings to 23.25s at Tabor GP"

Muhammad Anas finished the 400m race in 45.40 seconds, whereas his compatriot Tom Noah Nirmal came second with his seasonal best of 46.59 seconds. K S Jeevan and M P Jabir came third and fourth respectively with timings of 46.60 seconds and 47.16 seconds.

However, Anas inched closer to his goal of winning a gold and qualifying for the world Championship on 13 July, at Kladno, when he finished the race in 45.21 seconds. The qualifying time for men's 400m race is 45.30 seconds.

On saturday, MP Jabir also won a gold in the 400-metre hurdles race, with a timing of 49.66 seconds but Mohammad Anas settled for a third-place in the 200m with a timing of 20.95 seconds.