Hillary Clinton’s Birthday: Facts About The Former First Lady Of The United States And Quotes By Her

Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton, born as Hillary Diane Rodham on 26 October 1947 is an American politician, lawyer, public speaker and writer. She was raised in the Chicago suburb of Park Ridge. Her father, Hugh Rodham, had a textile business and her mother, Dorothy Howell was a homemaker. She married Bill Clinton in 1975.

On Hillary Clinton's birthday, here are some facts about her and quotes by her.

Facts About Hillary Clinton

1. She did her schooling from Eugene Field Elementary School, Park Ridge from 1953-1957; Ralph Waldo Emerson Middle School, Park Ridge from 1957-1961; Maine Township High School East, Park Ridge from 1961-1964 and Maine Township High School South, Park Ridge from 1964-1965.

2. She completed her graduation from Wellesley College in 1969 and received a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School in 1973.

3. On 11 October 1975, Hillary Clinton married Bill Clinton, who later went to become the 42nd President of the United States.

4. In 1977, she co-founded Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, a non-profit advocacy organization that benefits children and their families.

5. In 1978, she was appointed the first female chair of the Legal Services Corporation.

6. From 1979 to 1981 and again from 1983 to 1992, she was the First Lady of Arkansas.

7. In 1979, she became the first female partner in Rose Law Firm.

8. Hillary Clinton was First Lady of the United States from 1993 to 2001; from 2001 to 2009, she was a United States Senator from New York and from 2009 to 2013 she served the 67th United States Secretary of State under President Barack Obama.

9. When she was the First Lady, she published books like Dear Socks, Dear Buddy: Kids' Letters to the First Pets (1998) and An Invitation to the White House: At Home with History (2000).

10. Hillary Clinton was listed twice on the list of the 100 most influential lawyers in America.

11. In 2003, her autobiography 'Living History' sold more than 1 million copies in the first month. The audio recording of the book earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Album.

12. In the 2016 presidential election, she ran against Donald Trump.

13. On 10 October 2018, Hillary was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in law at Queen's University Belfast after giving a speech on Northern Ireland and the impact of Brexit at Whitla Hall, Belfast.

Quotes By Hillary Clinton

"We are a country where people of all backgrounds, all nations of origin, all languages, all religions, all races, can make a home. America was built by immigrants."

"What we have to do... is to find a way to celebrate our diversity and debate our differences without fracturing our communities."

"Dignity does not come from avenging insults, especially from violence that can never be justified. It comes from taking responsibility and advancing our common humanity."

"If you believe you can make a difference, not just in politics, in public service, in advocacy around all these important issues, then you have to be prepared to accept that you are not going to get 100 percent approval."

"Now, I have always believed that women are not victims; we are agents of change, we are drivers of progress, we are makers of peace - all we need is a fighting chance."

"You know, everybody has setbacks in their life, and everybody falls short of whatever goals they might set for themselves. That's part of living and coming to terms with who you are as a person."

"Freedom means the right of people to assemble, organize, and debate openly."

"Gay rights are human rights."

"We have to knock down the barriers erected by greed, special interests, powerful forces."

"Forgiveness is a way of opening up the doors again and moving forward, whether it's a personal life or a national life."