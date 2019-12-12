Netizens Applaud As Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Becomes Youngest Time Person Of The Year Women oi-Deepannita Das

On Wednesday, 11 December, Time magazine took it to Twitter to reveal its Person of the Year and it is none other than teen climate activist, 16-year-old, Greta Thunberg.

Last year in 2018, Time also named her as one of the world's 25 most influential teenagers. A Swedish student, Thunberg became the face of the climate activist and has inspired millions of young people to join her and protest against the inaction on climate change. The popular magazine has described her as the "most compelling voice on the most important issue facing the planet."

While talking to Today, Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said, "Her rise in influence has been really extraordinary." Adding to this he said, "She was a solo protester with a hand-painted sign 14 months ago. She's now led millions of people around the world, 150 countries, to act on behalf of the planet, and she's really been a key driver this year taking this issue from backstage to center."

Last year in August 2018, Thunberg sat herself down outside the Swedish Parliament and started a school strike for the climate. Her movement has gained momentum very quickly and has spread across the globe and is called FridaysForFuture.

Born on 3 January 2003, Greta likes to live a low-carbon life. What some of us don't know about her is that when she was 11-year-old, Thurberg was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome (AS), OCD and selective mutism. While giving her speech in TED Talks, she said, "That basically means I only speak when I think it's necessary- now is one of those moments."

The brave teen also urged everyone across the world to join her in the climate movement on 27 September and millions across the world gathered to show their support and fight climate change. During this time, several tech giants also came forward to show their support and in October, Google committed to pay $150 million to renewable energy projects.

This year, on 8 March, Thunberg was named Swedish Woman of the Year by Swedish Women's Educational Association and 5 days after, on 13 March, two deputies of the Swedish parliament and three deputies of the Norwegian parliament nominated her as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Thunberg is now getting her own mural in San Francisco.

In the United Nations Climate Action Summit, held on 23 September, Greta became emotional which delivering her speech and she said, "You have stolen my dreams and childhood with your empty words."

In her TEDx Talk in November 2018, she said, "Some people say that I should study to become a climate scientist so that I can 'solve the climate crisis'. But the climate crisis has already been solved. We already have all the facts and solutions. All we have to do is wake up and change."

