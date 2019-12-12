ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Netizens Applaud As Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Becomes Youngest Time Person Of The Year

    By

    On Wednesday, 11 December, Time magazine took it to Twitter to reveal its Person of the Year and it is none other than teen climate activist, 16-year-old, Greta Thunberg.

    Last year in 2018, Time also named her as one of the world's 25 most influential teenagers. A Swedish student, Thunberg became the face of the climate activist and has inspired millions of young people to join her and protest against the inaction on climate change. The popular magazine has described her as the "most compelling voice on the most important issue facing the planet."

    While talking to Today, Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said, "Her rise in influence has been really extraordinary." Adding to this he said, "She was a solo protester with a hand-painted sign 14 months ago. She's now led millions of people around the world, 150 countries, to act on behalf of the planet, and she's really been a key driver this year taking this issue from backstage to center."

    Last year in August 2018, Thunberg sat herself down outside the Swedish Parliament and started a school strike for the climate. Her movement has gained momentum very quickly and has spread across the globe and is called FridaysForFuture.

    Born on 3 January 2003, Greta likes to live a low-carbon life. What some of us don't know about her is that when she was 11-year-old, Thurberg was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome (AS), OCD and selective mutism. While giving her speech in TED Talks, she said, "That basically means I only speak when I think it's necessary- now is one of those moments."

    The brave teen also urged everyone across the world to join her in the climate movement on 27 September and millions across the world gathered to show their support and fight climate change. During this time, several tech giants also came forward to show their support and in October, Google committed to pay $150 million to renewable energy projects.

    This year, on 8 March, Thunberg was named Swedish Woman of the Year by Swedish Women's Educational Association and 5 days after, on 13 March, two deputies of the Swedish parliament and three deputies of the Norwegian parliament nominated her as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.

    Thunberg is now getting her own mural in San Francisco.

    View this post on Instagram

    New mural going up of teen climate activist @gretathunberg in downtown #sanfrancisco Read more about it on SF Station #linkinbio #climatechange #climatestrike #youth #youthactivism #cobre #climate #unionsquare #sf #bayarea #muralist #murals #activism #augusthall #sfartists

    A post shared by SF Station (@sfstation) on

    In the United Nations Climate Action Summit, held on 23 September, Greta became emotional which delivering her speech and she said, "You have stolen my dreams and childhood with your empty words."

    In her TEDx Talk in November 2018, she said, "Some people say that I should study to become a climate scientist so that I can 'solve the climate crisis'. But the climate crisis has already been solved. We already have all the facts and solutions. All we have to do is wake up and change."

    Check out the Twitter reactions:

    More GRETA THUNBERG News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue