Just In
- 6 min ago Bid Aideu To Acne And Acne Scars With These 8 Incredible Tomato-Based Homed Remedies
-
- 56 min ago Bangalore School Kids Deliver An Impressive Rendition Of 'Believer' & Imagine Dragons Love It
- 1 hr ago Deepika Padukone Takes Fashion Game To Another Level With Her Gorgeous Pink Ensemble
- 1 hr ago 5 Facts About Bougainville - The World's Newest Nation'
Don't Miss
- News How Pakistan betrayed India on protecting the religious minority
- Movies Keerthy Suresh Quits Ponniyin Selvan Due To Thalaivar 168? Here's What We Know
- Technology Airtel, Reliance Jio To Offer Incentives to Retailers For Porting SIMs To Their Network
- Sports NBA wrap: Clippers win in Leonard's Toronto return, Bucks stretch streak
- Finance Time To Be A Little Cautious On The Markets
- Travel 10 Best Places In India To Enjoy Christmas Vacation With Family
- Automobiles Orxa Mantis Electric Performance Motorcycle Revealed At India Bike Week 2019
- Education TOEFL Go! Global: A Mobile App From ETS To Stand Out In Exam
Netizens Applaud As Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Becomes Youngest Time Person Of The Year
On Wednesday, 11 December, Time magazine took it to Twitter to reveal its Person of the Year and it is none other than teen climate activist, 16-year-old, Greta Thunberg.
Last year in 2018, Time also named her as one of the world's 25 most influential teenagers. A Swedish student, Thunberg became the face of the climate activist and has inspired millions of young people to join her and protest against the inaction on climate change. The popular magazine has described her as the "most compelling voice on the most important issue facing the planet."
.@GretaThunberg is TIME's 2019 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/YZ7U6Up76v pic.twitter.com/SWALBfeGl6— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2019
While talking to Today, Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said, "Her rise in influence has been really extraordinary." Adding to this he said, "She was a solo protester with a hand-painted sign 14 months ago. She's now led millions of people around the world, 150 countries, to act on behalf of the planet, and she's really been a key driver this year taking this issue from backstage to center."
Last year in August 2018, Thunberg sat herself down outside the Swedish Parliament and started a school strike for the climate. Her movement has gained momentum very quickly and has spread across the globe and is called FridaysForFuture.
Born on 3 January 2003, Greta likes to live a low-carbon life. What some of us don't know about her is that when she was 11-year-old, Thurberg was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome (AS), OCD and selective mutism. While giving her speech in TED Talks, she said, "That basically means I only speak when I think it's necessary- now is one of those moments."
The brave teen also urged everyone across the world to join her in the climate movement on 27 September and millions across the world gathered to show their support and fight climate change. During this time, several tech giants also came forward to show their support and in October, Google committed to pay $150 million to renewable energy projects.
This year, on 8 March, Thunberg was named Swedish Woman of the Year by Swedish Women's Educational Association and 5 days after, on 13 March, two deputies of the Swedish parliament and three deputies of the Norwegian parliament nominated her as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Thunberg is now getting her own mural in San Francisco.
View this post on Instagram
New mural going up of teen climate activist @gretathunberg in downtown #sanfrancisco Read more about it on SF Station #linkinbio #climatechange #climatestrike #youth #youthactivism #cobre #climate #unionsquare #sf #bayarea #muralist #murals #activism #augusthall #sfartists
A post shared by SF Station (@sfstation) on
In the United Nations Climate Action Summit, held on 23 September, Greta became emotional which delivering her speech and she said, "You have stolen my dreams and childhood with your empty words."
In her TEDx Talk in November 2018, she said, "Some people say that I should study to become a climate scientist so that I can 'solve the climate crisis'. But the climate crisis has already been solved. We already have all the facts and solutions. All we have to do is wake up and change."
Check out the Twitter reactions:
Congratulations for being the person of the year @GretaThunberg!!!! Every citizen of the world have responsibility to protect our environment. Please keep working on the environmental issues in different area. pic.twitter.com/Xlm8Baw1Jt— Virginia🕊😷 (@v_violetsecret) December 11, 2019
Congrats GretaThunberg. As a #HongKonger, we are so proud of being the final five.— Good!Morning (@wahaha219) December 11, 2019
We’ll never give up and continue #FightForFreedom and #democracy . pic.twitter.com/Ds1ErSFAyd
The world is inspired by the younger generation ￼！ pic.twitter.com/DHPE6au9IL— Terry Dana (@FreedomNotFee) December 11, 2019
Of course she is. Nobody deserves it more. She'll get the Nobel too & rightfully so. Congratulations to the incredible @GretaThunberg. #StandBehindTheScience pic.twitter.com/TVkHvWBkr1— #SHIFT (@TheGentYYC) December 11, 2019
although i wish #hongkongprotesters can win, i truly admire greta on her bravery and awakening to climate change. and yet i am very much inspired by the power of the youth, from greta as well as our young protesters. pic.twitter.com/3k0cM8m21D— imak🖐🏼 (@akholic) December 12, 2019