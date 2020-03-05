International Women's Day: 15 Budget-Friendly And Cool Ideas For Women

1. Cosmetics This is one of the best things that you can give to a woman. There are a wide range of cosmetics from which you can choose a suitable one. If the woman you are thinking to gift loves doing make-up, you can think of gifting her a professional make-up kit. These days there are many affordable make-up kits available on e-commerce websites and in the market.

2. Smart Phone Smart phones no doubt are an essential product used by all of us in our daily lives. So if you are unable to decide a suitable gift for the amazing woman in your life, then you can think of gifting her a good quality smart phone. But if she already has one then you can go for a smart phone case, earphones or a mobile charger depending upon what she needs the most.

3. Jewellery Be it your mother, sister, daughter, friend or wife, a set or piece of jewellery will definitely bring a smile on her face. You can also think of buying artificial and fashion jewellery if you don't want to buy real gold or diamond.

4. Clothes One thing that every woman always want to have endlessly is doubt clothes. Even if her wardrobe is tightly packed with clothes, she will always wish for having another set of clothes. So, what are you waiting for? Surprise the wonderful woman in your life through some beautiful and designer dresses.

5. Spa Coupons What could be a better gift than giving her a day to relax and rejuvenate herself at the spa? Let your mother, daughter, sister and/or wife feel loved by giving them spa coupons where they can have a bubble bath, etc. Trust me, they will thank you from the bottom of their heart.

6. A Nice Handbag A gorgeous handbag with a stylish outfit is something no woman can resist. You can think of buying a nice handbag that is durable, light-weighted and spacious at the same time. You will be able to find various kinds of bag online and in the market as well. A little research will help you in deciding a suitable bag for the woman you love.

7. Sunglasses So if you are looking for something good in a low budget, then go for sunglasses. Search for sunglasses that are capable of blocking the harmful sun rays. These days there are various shades available in affordable range for women.

8. A Beautiful Scarf A scarf can be another affordable yet a sweet gift on the International Women's Day. After all, scarves are extremely helpful in protecting the skin and hair from dust, pollution and heat. You can go for a cotton and silk scarf as these are quite soft on skin and easy to carry.

9. Wrist Watch Wrist watch can be another classic gift option on this International Women's Day. You can choose from the wide variety of wrist watches available on e-commerce sites and in the market. But if you are already aware of the taste of the person you are planning to buy a gift for, then you can consider that same brand.

10. Handy Wallets Believe it or not pockets in ladies' jeans are not spacious enough to accommodate smart phones and other small stuffs. Therefore, women often carry wallets in their hands even if they are going to buy groceries. So on this International Women's Day, you can think of gifting a handy wallets to women around you.

11. A Comfy Pair Of Heels Heels are women's all time favourite. They are always keen for buying high heels that are beautiful and comfortable to walk in. So, if you are planning to woo someone on International Women's Day, then you can surely think of buying a comfy pair of heels.

12. Chocolates When you are out of all gift ideas then you can surely go for chocolates as these are one of the sweetest things that you can ever gift to someone. You can either buy some chocolates or make it on your own. In case, you do not want to buy chocolates then you can go for chocolate ice-cream or cake.

13. Perfumes The best thing about perfumes is that it comes in amazing fragrances. There are many different kinds of perfumes you can choose from. You can also think of buying a particular brand's perfume and gifting the same on International Women's Day

14. A Good Book Good books are no less than a loyal friend. They will always guide you and provide knowledge throughout your life. So, you don't have to think much and just buy a good book of all time. You will surely earn brownie points if you are aware of the genre preferred by the person you want to buy a gift.