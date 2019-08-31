ENGLISH

    Lady Diana's Death Anniversary: 14 Facts About The Princess Of Wales

    By

    Princess Diana was one of the most influential people of the 20th century. She was a style icon, an activist and a spearhead woman. She was the member of the British royal family who married Charles, Prince of Wales, and the mother of Prince Harry and Prince William.

    Her life was always in the spotlight under public scrutiny. She married Charles in 1981 and divorced him in 1996. Princess Diana died on 31 August 1997. On her death anniversary, here are some facts about her.

    1. As a child, Princess Diana studied ballet and was passionate about ballet dancing.

    2. In 1981, when Diana married Prince Charles, around 750 million people around the world tuned in to watch the marriage.

    3. Her favourite colour was pink, she was often seen wearing outfits in shades of pink.

    4. She chose to omit the royal wedding vow tradition of saying she would "obey" Prince Charles.

    5. Her favourite dessert was bread and butter pudding.

    6. Princess Diana's wedding dress had a 25-foot-long train, decorated with sequins, embroidery and 10,000 pearls.

    7. Although royal engagement rings are usually custom made, Diana selected her ring from the Garrard jewellery collection catalogue. The ring consists of 14 solitaire diamonds around a 12-carat sapphire set in white gold.

    8. Princess Diana would take her sons for outings which aren't typical for royal children like Disney World, AIDS clinics, cinema and homeless shelters.

    9. She suffered from bulimia, an eating disorder.

    10. She was committed to charity work. She had auctioned her iconic dresses to raise $5million for AIDS and breast cancer charities.

    11. Diana's favourite designer was Catherine Walker, who designed many of Diana's most iconic looks.

    12. She opened UK's first HIV/AIDS unit at London Middlesex Hospital.

    13. She was known to be a huge fan of Swedish pop music group ABBA.

    14. In 1992, Andrew Morton, a British journalist wrote a book 'Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words' based on the tapes he had received from Diana.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
