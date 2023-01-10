Dating Trend 'Consciously Single' Is Becoming Popular With Indian Women: Study Reveals Why! Women oi-Deepannita Das

Since 2019, Indian weddings and festivities took a backseat because COVID-19 pandemic, but last year it was back on track and with full force. While some women dream about a big fat wedding, others face anxiety at the very mention of it.

The familial and social expectations are sky-high, especially for unmarried women in India and they end up getting engaged in traditional matches that they didn't ask for in the first place. The worst part is they are being pointed out for being single. As a result, they are surrounded by unsolicited advice, opinions, suggestions and inquiries about who they want to date or want as a partner.

In this country, singlehood is seen by most people around us as a void that needs a permanent solution or someone to fill it in the form of marriage. In case you have somehow dodged those peculiar questions, being frowned upon is something you can escape. It doesn't matter if you have an amazing career, lovely friends who support you or you are at utmost peace emotionally, the stigma of single shaming will be latched on to you by society at all costs. No doubt this makes you wonder why you need a partner when you are happy in your own company.

Single shaming in the 21st century? Isn't it too regressive?

According to a recent study by the dating app, Bumble, nearly 2 in 5 (39 per cent) Indian daters believe that their families urge them to make traditional matches around the wedding season. When asked when they intend to get married, 39 per cent of respondents said that they feel under pressure. During the Indian wedding season, nearly a third (33 per cent) of the unmarried Indians surveyed say they feel compelled to enter a committed, long-term relationship, mentioned an IANS report.

What Is Single Shaming?

Was body shaming not enough for women that they have to deal with single shaming too? What's worse? The idea of a single woman is equivalent to being unmarried in India.

Single shaming is nothing but a concept that comes from a negative attitude towards a person who is single. It can often take the form of derogatory remarks, comments or jokes and can be done on a personal or societal level.



Why A Dating Trend 'Consciously Single' Is Becoming Popular In India?

The term' Consciously Single' means a single person, especially a woman consciously choosing to remain single and not compromise on their preferences while being more deliberate about who and how they want to date, mentions the same study by the Bumble dating app. In India, this is gaining popularity during this wedding season.

The same study by Bumble also reveals that 81 per cent of women polled in India said they felt more at ease being unmarried and living alone. When dating someone, 63 per cent of respondents say they won't give in to their preferences, needs, or requirements. In fact, according to a survey, 83 per cent of women say they are content to wait until they find the right person.

Well, women can feel worthy without a partner and therefore, the concept of finding 'better half' should be ignored at costs. So, when it comes to dating or marriage, women must create their own timelines.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 0:38 [IST]