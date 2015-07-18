Just In
Birthday Special: 5 Things We Know About Priyanka Chopra
Birthdays in Bollywood have always been spectacular. From the many parties, to the exquisite birthday holidays and more, these superstars have the time of their lives on their special day. Boldsky wishes Priyanka Chopra a very happy birthday on July 18. In celebration of the diva, we give you 5 Things We Like About Priyanka Chopra.
As you are aware, Priyanka Chopa became popular after she won the Miss World title in 1994. She later joined tinsel town and became a favourite in most of our lives. Apart from her role of Miss World and being a successful actress this beauty stole the hearts of many when she flaunted her tattoos, each time she changed her hairstyle and at every occasion she pouted her lips.
Her Tattoos
Birthday girl Priyanka Chopra etched two tattoos on her body. The popular, 'Daddy's Lil Girl' on her wrist and another in Sanskrit placed on Priyanka's rib.
Her Hairstyles
Priyanka Chopra looked like a teen from college in this shoulder length side swept hairstyle. This throwback is too cute! Now, of course, the diva has evolved into a fashion icon.
Her Fitness Mantra
Apart from yoga, Priyanka Chopra loves to work out at the gym. She loves to do cardio exercises and running on treadmill.
Her Favourite Lipstick
Her favourite lipcolor is Laura Mercier Lipstain in ‘Mulberry' and Mac ‘spice' lipliner. When she rocks a no-makeup-look she likes to apply The Body Shop's ‘Born Lippy Lip Balm'.
Her Idea Of Relaxation
Spending time with family and friends. Reading books, catching up on movies, listening to good music, a good massage, going for long drives, sleeping, it could be anything.
