Meet Bhagwani Devi: A 94-YO Woman Creats History, Wins Gold At World Masters Athletics Championship 2022

Bhagwani Devi Dagar, a 94-year-old Indian sprinter, won the gold medal in the 100-meter sprint at the World Masters Athletics Championships (Finland), which took place from June 29 to July 10.

She finished first in the gold with a time of 24.74 seconds and also took home the bronze in shot-put.

Bhagwani Devi, a native of Haryana, was congratulated on Monday by the governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya, and the chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar.

According to Khattar, she has developed into a source of inspiration for the entire globe, at the age of 94.

"This achievement of hers will work to fuel enthusiasm among the youth. Bhagwani Devi has once again proved that age is not a barrier to achieving anything in life. "

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "Inspirational! Even at 94, Bhagwani Devi Ji wins a #Gold in the 100-meter sprint and two #Bronze medals for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships 2022 in Finland.

Other Details

The World Masters Athletics Championships that took place this year (2022) were planned to take place in Toronto, Canada, from 20 July to 1 August, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, it was postponed.

At the National Masters Athletics Championships, which were held in Chennai, Bhagwani won three gold medals, following which she earned a spot at the World Masters Championships.

According to reports, Bhagwani has also won gold in javelin throw, 100 m sprint and shot put earlier in Delhi Athletics Championship.

Another athlete, Rambai, who is a 105-year-old woman from Haryana too, ran 100 metres at the National Open Masters Athletics Championships in Vadodara last month. The Haryana-born athlete finished the 200 metres on Sunday in 1 minute, 52 seconds and the 100 metres on June 15, winning two gold medals during the tournament.