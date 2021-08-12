Just In
Barbie Honours Six Women Of Science, Includes COVID Vaccine Developer Into Their Dolls
To thank Corona warriors, and as a part of its #Thankyouheroes campaign, Toy maker Mattel Inc (MAT.O) launches one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls to recognize the women of Science as 'role model' dolls. This includes Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine co-developer Sarah Gilbert who has several science accolades to her credit.
Gilbert specialises in the development of vaccines against influenza and emerging viral pathogens. She will have a new Barbie modelled after her and will share this honour with other important personalities like Marilyn Monroe, Beyonce and Eleanor Roosevelt.
A 59-year-old British vaccinologist, Gilbert is a professor at the Oxford University and her Barbie will share the scientist's oversized black glasses, long auburn hair and will wear a white blouse and navy blue pantsuit.
In an interview with Guardian, she said that she first found Mattel's recognition 'very strange' but hopes it inspires other young women across the globe to work in science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers (STEM). "I am passionate about inspiring the next generation of girls into STEM careers and hope that children who see my Barbie will realize how vital careers in science are to help the world around us," she said. "My wish is that my doll will show children careers they may not be aware of, like a vaccinologist," she told Guardian.
Six women in total have been honoured with Barbies and due to their fight against COVID-19. Five other honourees include U.S. health care workers Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz and emergency room nurse Amy O'Sullivan, Canadian doctor and advocate against systemic racism in health care Chicka Stacy Oriuwa, Brazilian biomedical researcher Dr. Jaqueline Goes de Jesus and Australian doctor and protective gown developer Kirby White, said the toymaker.
Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine co-developer Sarah Gilbert is honored with a Barbie doll. Gilbert's Barbie shares the scientist's long auburn hair, oversized black glasses and wears a navy blue pantsuit and white blouse https://t.co/fMICB5rcKr pic.twitter.com/2tgDNjahua— Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2021