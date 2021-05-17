Miss Universe 2021: Mexico's Andrea Meza Wins The Crown - 12 Facts About The Beauty Queen Women oi-Prerna Aditi

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Sunday in Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, Florida. She was crowned 69th Miss Universe by Zozibini Tunzi (Former Miss Universe) who belongs to South Africa. The 26-year-old Miss Mexico won the crown after competing with participants from 73 different countries. Meza wore a sparkling red gown that made her look exceptionally beautiful. Miss India Adline Castelino secured the position of the third runner-up in the beauty pageant.

While the entire world congratulates Miss Universe 2021, we share some facts about her that you would like to know. Read on.

1. Andrea Meza was born on 13 August 1994 to parents Alma Carmona and Santiago Meza in Chihuahua City. She is the eldest of three daughters to her parents.

2. Andrea Meza has Mexican-Chinese ancestry.

3. Meza studied software engineering at the Autonomous University of Chihuahua.

4. She completed her degree in the year 2017 after which she started working as a software engineer.

5. While working, she also continued working as a model. After this, she began her pageantry career from the Miss Mexico 2016 beauty pageant.

6. She was crowned Miss Mexico 2016. Later she went to participate in the Miss World 2017 pageant.

7. She became the first runner-up in the Miss World 2017 pageant.

8. Meza was crowned Mexicana Universal Chihuahua 2020. This allowed her to represent Chihuahua at the Mexicana Universal Chihuahua.

9. During the pageant, Meza won several challenges including the sports challenge.

10. After the Mexicana Universal 2020, Meza took part in the Miss Universe 2020 where she represented Mexico. However, the pageant was postponed and was shifted to May 2021.

11. The 69th Miss Universe finale was held on 16 May 2021 in Florida. After becoming Miss Universe in 2021, she has become the third Mexican woman to have been crowned Miss Universe.

12. Walking her first catwalk as Miss Universe 2021, Andrea Meza was teary eyed.

Congratulations to Andrea Meza!