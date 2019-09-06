Tired Of Manipulative Relatives? Here Are 5 Tips To Deal With Them Relationship oi-Prerna Aditi

Ever since we started to speak, our parents and family members taught us how to behave with people around us, especially our relatives. While some relatives support your choices, there are others who are clever in disguising their interest as yours. Such relatives leave no chance to manipulate you.

In that case, life can get harder as you won't be able to convince your parents and close family members to maintain a distance from these manipulative relatives.

Therefore, we have brought some tips to help you in safeguarding yourself and your family members from manipulative relatives.

1. Ignore Their Words

Relatives who manipulate you, want you to be all ears while they say something. They want your attention while they do something. These people will make you emotional so that they can make use of your emotions and frustrations. Even if they are wrong, they will still try to manipulate you.

In that case, it is a waste to give your opinion or correct them. Instead of this, you need to eliminate them from your life. But if you can't, then you should just hear what they say and later you can do things, the way you want to.

2. Stick To Your Decisions

Once the manipulative relatives come to know that you are uncertain about something, they will manipulate you through their judgements. You need to trust your own judgement rather than seeking their advice. Nobody knows you better than yourself. You need to listen to your beliefs and act accordingly. Or if you want to discuss with someone then take the help of your parents or mentors.

3. Be Self-confident

The moment you lose your self-confidence, manipulators will overpower you. It would not be wrong to say, they feed on people's self-confidence and self-esteem. They might insult you and will speak demotivating words to you. This will make you weak and you will allow them to let you down. But if you validate your worth and stay strong, you will give them a signal that you can't be controlled by them.

4. Hit Their Weak Points

If you are forced by your parents to be nice with the relative who makes things miserable for you by manipulating you and your family, you need to look for their (manipulators') weak points. This could be their own family members, children, spouse, friends or their colleagues.

Once you have discovered the weak points of the manipulators, it would be easy to deal with them. Befriend their friends, get close with their family members and children. After this, you can ignore the manipulators and make them feel worthless.

5. Stop Compromising

You don't have to compromise with your manipulative relatives. If you are asked to spend a day with them or take their advice, you can simply deny by saying 'NO'. You don't owe the manipulators an explanation behind your 'NO'. If they insist, you can tell them how they have been violating your boundaries and therefore, they are no more acceptable to you.

Dealing with manipulators can be tough. But you need to take charge of yourself. You need to stop being a punching bag for the manipulators. Having self-confidence can save you from falling prey to such people.