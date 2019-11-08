Just In
- 23 min ago Tara Sutaria's Latest Traditional Outfit Can Make You Look Distinctive In An Instant
-
- 42 min ago Hina Khan And Raveena Tandon Wore Black Gowns Recently But They Missed The Mark
- 43 min ago World Radiography Day: Advantages And Disadvantages Of X-rays
- 56 min ago 7 Essential Oils To Promote Beard Growth
Don't Miss
- Finance Moody’s Downgrades Outlook On Some Large Indian Companies
- News How much money does govt save by withdrawing SPG cover to Gandhi family
- Movies Yeh Saali Aashiqui Song 'Hawaa Banke': Vardhan Puri-Shivaleeka Oberoi Relive The Magic Of First Love
- Technology Best Nokia Feature Phones You Can Buy In India
- Automobiles Rowwet Electric Scooters & Bike Launched In India: Price, Specs & Details
- Sports Kumar Sangakkara advises under-fire Rishabh Pant to keep things simple both in batting and keeping
- Travel 8 Winter Road Trips In India That Will Blow Your Mind
- Education UPTET 2019: 6 Important Things Students Should Know Before Registration
What Is Marital Rape And Do We As A Society Need To Rethink The Concept Of It
Recently, the trailer of an upcoming Bollywood movie Pati, Patni aur Woh has stirred some controversy and received criticism on the internet. Kartik Aryan, the lead actor in the movie, was shown complaining about his sex-deprived married life.
In a scene, his dialogues were, "Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari. Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari. Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar le na toh balaatkari bhi hum hai. (If we ask our wives for sex, then we're called beggars; if we deny them sex, then we're called torturers; and if we coerce them into having sex with us, we're called rapists)."
This has not gone down well with the netizens and some are even calling this film sexist. This has also sparked outrage because, in a country like India where non-consensual sex between a husband and wife is not considered a criminal offence, dialogues like these can send the wrong message to the audience.
Marriage Is Not Always What It Seems: Inside The Life Of An Indian Couple
Under Section 375 in The Indian Penal Code, a person who commits all kinds of sexual assault with a woman, including non-consensual intercourse will be termed as a rapist. However, there is an exception mentioned under the same section, which immunises the non-consensual sexual intercourse between a husband and wife from prosecution. Strange, isn't it? Well, let's delve deep into this and understand it better.
What Is Marital Rape?
Marital rape or spousal rape is the act of sexual intercourse with one's spouse without the spouse's consent. If a spouse is trying to have sexual intercourse without the consent of their partner, then it can be termed as marital rape.
Unfortunately, it is not seen as rape in India, especially in the case of women. Thanks to the patriarchal and orthodox mindset of our society where women are obliged to give perpetual consent allowing their spouses to have sexual intercourse with her. This mindset has somewhere shackled the judiciary of our country from taking strict action against marital rape.
However, it is seen as a criminal offence in many other countries including the UK and the US. Though India is a country that promotes equality among its every citizens, unfortunately, it discriminates married women from having her rights when it comes to sexual intercourse in marriage.
Perhaps the definition of rape doesn't consider the fact that if an action taken against a woman makes her feel violated, then it is a crime, irrespective of whether it is committed by a stranger or by her husband. Being married to a man doesn't mean that a woman is not supposed to have her control over the sexual intercourse established between her and the husband.
During the trial of a similar case in Delhi High Court, two reasons were given for not criminalising the marital rape. The first reason says, "Marriage is sacred and the criminalization of this act in the Indian context would lead to the destabilization of society." [1]
Second reason states, "It should not be criminalized because of the huge number of fraudulent cases that may be filed against husbands." [1] We can say that the government officials might think that what a woman sees as a marital rape doesn't seem the same to others.
If the idea of not criminalising marital rape is to protect the sacred institution of marriage, then people should understand that a marriage where either of the spouses doesn't respect the dignity and modesty of other spouse, can't be a happy and healthy marriage. A time may come when the two individuals might part their ways or do something which can have worse consequences.
Coming back to the discussion about Kartik Aryan complaining about being a rapist for coercing wife for sex is completely pointless. For that reason, if you are forcing your spouse for having sexual intercourse or trying to have sex without the consent of your spouse means you are being a rapist and complaining about the same is totally irrelevant.
Also read: Want To Catch Your Cheating Spouse Red-Handed? 8 Tips That Will Help You
People must understand that a marriage will withstand the test of time only if the man and the woman have love, faith, mutual respect and care about each other.
- [1] 1. Rajan Ahana, India's Marital Rape Problem. International Policy Digest, Retrieved from https://intpolicydigest.org/2019/02/14/india-s-marital-rape-problem/ on 8 November 2019.