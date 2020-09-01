Tips To Decide Who Does And Doesn’t Get An Invite To Your Wedding Marriage And Beyond oi-Prerna Aditi

Are you planning to get married in the near future? Then you will agree that making your guest list is one of the toughest things to do. Apart from deciding what you are wearing and where you will be going for your honeymoon, deciding whom to invite can be a tricky thing to do.

This is because you may not want to invite everyone to your wedding and thus, narrowing down your guest list may not seem to be a cakewalk for you. Moreover, you don't have to invite someone to your wedding just because he/she is your neighbour or because you attended his/her wedding or simply because you were travel buddies.

It depends completely on you and your partner to decide whom you want to come to your wedding. For this, you can tailor down the list according to your budget and venue capacity. To read more.

1. First Of All, Make A Preliminary Guest List

This is the first thing that you need to do while planning your wedding. You can begin with writing down the names of your immediate family members, close friends, and important relatives. You can also include the names of people who invited you to their weddings and other events. In addition to this, if you wish, you can add the names of your friends whom you seldom meet.

2. Make Your Budget

If you think, your budget won't affect your guest list, then you are wrong. After you have made your guest list, the next thing that you need to do is make your budget. You need to decide how much you will be spending on the venue, catering and return-gifts. This will help you in deciding how many guests you can entertain at your wedding ceremony. Depending upon your budget you can now narrow your guest list. If you have added your Facebook friends, then it is advisable that you eliminate the names of those people.

3. Review Your Venue Capacity

After you have made an estimated budget, the next thing that you will need to do is review the capacity of your venue. For example, if your venue has the capacity to hold only 100 guests then inviting 150 guests can result in a mess. This will not only cause inconvenience to you but also to your guests and the venue owners. For this, you can cut off the names of the neighbours, your workplace pals, acquaintances and high school friends whom you haven't met in ages.

4. Discuss The Guest List With Your Partner

The next thing that you can do is discuss your guest list with your partner. This way you will be able to know the number of guests from your partner's side. For this, you can sit with your partner and discuss who are your close friends, loved ones, first and cousins, the friends of your parents, distant uncles and aunts, etc. Moreover, you can decide the number of extra guests that you and your partner would like to invite to your wedding.

5. Decide Whom You Don't Want To Invite

This is one of the most important steps that you need to do. You need to be quite careful while deciding who you really want to come to your wedding. For example, are you willing to invite the nosy aunt or your uncle who is always sceptical about everything? Also, do you know who are your second cousins and if you would like to see your ex-colleagues attending your wedding? Once you have decided the names, just eliminate them and you can repeat the process till you have a list of people whom you really want to invite.

6. Ask Yourself The Necessary Questions

We understand that it can be really tough and tricky to decide who should attend your wedding. If you are unable to eliminate the guests even after making your estimated budget and reviewing your venue capacity, then you can ask yourself some important questions. These can be, have you met those guests in the past few years? Are you really on good terms with them? Do they mean a lot to you and your family? Do they create unnecessary drama at any event or party?

7. Stick To Your Final Guest List

Once you have made a final list, you need to stick to the same. There's no point in adding back those whose names you have already eliminated from the list. Else this may create confusion and problems while making arrangements. However, you can reserve a few numbers for extra guests. If you are willing to add back the name of a few people, then you can add them to the extra guests category.