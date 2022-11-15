Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha Celebrate Their First Anniversary As A Married Couple Marriage And Beyond oi-Boldsky Desk

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha just completed 1 year of marital bliss and their cuteness seems transcendent through. The couple have known each other for nearly a decade and are celebrating their 1st anniversary as a married couple.

The love and admiration this couple shares for each other is absolute couple goals. Rajkummar Rao took to instagram to share a very cute video montage of the couple with the caption "Celebrating one year of Love, Honor and togetherness. #HappyAnniversary my love" Their love story is quite the inspiration to the youth having been in a relationship since 2010 and even having worked together in 2014, the couple always seem in love with each other despite knowing each other for a decade.

This it-couple of Bollywood have spent all their ups and downs together and have only empowered each other. Today the two have a blossoming and successful career and are still madly in love. And despite 2022 being a hectic year for Raj with back to back releases Badhai Do, Hit and Monica O My Darling and shoots for Bheed and Mr and Mrs Mahi, the two seem to have gotten to spend quality time together.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 14:17 [IST]