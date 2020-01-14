7 Ways For Married Couples To Keep The Flame Burning In Joint Families

2. Look For Ways To Be Romantic With Your Spouse If you want to increase your intimacy with your spouse then you need to bring out your romantic side. For example, if you are a home-maker then you can make your spouse feel special by sending some mushy text messages and whispering sweet nothings when he or she returns from work. As a couple, both of you can find ways to make each other feel loved and special. Rather than waiting for getting into your bedroom and jumping into the bed for sex, you can tease each other in a romantic way, even when your family members are around.

3. Do Not Miss Any Moment Well, there is no denying that you may not be getting much time to spend with your spouse in the joint family. Therefore, you can try stealing some moments amid the family gatherings. Such as while your spouse is alone in the kitchen, you can go there and offer some help. Also, if you wish, you can kiss him or her. Similarly, you can signal your spouse to come into the bedroom for a while and then you can have some private moments. Else you can try holding their hands under the table while you are sitting with your family members for dinner. Doing these things will surely give you both little moments of joy.

4. Strengthen Your Emotional Bond Intimacy is not only about having sex. Instead, it also comprises kisses, hugs, cuddles, pecks, etc. You may think that these little things doesn't matter, but you may be wrong. , You don't need to have a deeper emotional bond to make the best out of your married life. For this, you can show support for your spouse during a family discussion and a festive or wedding occasion. You can try helping your spouse so that he or she is not burdened with the entire work. You can also try talking to each other and discussing each other's problems.

5. Go On Dates Going on dates can be a great way of spending some sweet moments together. For this, you can plan for lunch or dinner dates or you can go for a movie. If you feel that your family members won't allow you to spend some time alone on the date, then you can go without letting them know. Both you and your spouse can make some excuses like ‘you have to attend some important appointments' or important meetings and then head towards a pre-decided place.

6. Make Some Vacation Plans If you feel that you need to take a break from the family members and work to spend time with your spouse then you can plan a vacation with your spouse. This way you can express your love to your spouse without having the fear of being caught or feeling embarrassed in front of the family members. Moreover, this will spice up your romance and sex life.