Saif Ali Khan To Aamir Khan, Bollywood Celebs In Successful Second Marriages Marriage And Beyond oi-Prerna Aditi

No doubt, marriage is considered a lifetime bond, especially in India because most of us believe that "Shaadi toh ek hi bar hote hain" (Marriage happens only once). But, that is not the case always, at least not now.

If you keep aside your judgemental thoughts, you will find there are numerous reasons why people break their first marriages. It can be recurring conflicts, compatibility issues, infidelity or simply death of another partner. In situations like these, some are stuck in their marriages forever and some choose to move forward, go for second marriage and find love and solace.

Also Read: Marriage Is Not Always What It Seems: Inside The Life Of An Indian Couple

Be it any relationship, it demands patience, time, love and trust. Therefore being in a second marriage is also not so easy. There will be new responsibilities, kids who might take time to accept you as their parents. Well, the list is never-ending. But, there are infinite good things that you can implement in your second marriage and make it more beautiful.

If you are still sceptical about second marriages or remarriages, then scroll down and take a cue from Bollywood celebrities who have married twice and are quite happy in their marriage-

1. Learn To Let Go, Do Not Carry The Baggage Of Your Past

Never let your past affect your present relationship. Your present is a gift and that is why it is called a present. Make peace with your past and focus on present and your future will take care of itself.

Let the heavy baggage of your previous marriage stay in the past. We are sure there were some good memories too, respect that and move on. Holding grudges also consume too much of your time. Dragging it in the present might affect your new married life. Instead, you can learn from your past mistakes to make sure you do not repeat them again.

2. Treat Your Step-Children Like Your Own

It might be difficult for children to accept someone else in place of their biological parents but with time, things might change for better. When either of the parents remarries, the new change might take some time to seep down but that doesn't mean you have to pass through a rough road for the rest of your life.

You and your step-children can surely have a cordial relationship and slowly bond over time. Initially, you might face their ignorance and anger but eventually, they will respect you as a person.

You don't have to look far, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor maintains a healthy relationship with her step-children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan and the kids also consider Kareena more of a friend than mother.

3. Have Respect, Patience And Tolerance

Since you are in a completely new environment where you have a mixed family, you need to be patient and tolerant. It is never bad to be naive and polite and therefore, you can always talk with respect to the family members of your new partner. You should also respect your partner's effort. You can compliment him by saying, "Hey thank you for preparing such an amazing dinner for my family. I am really proud of you."

Also Read: 11 Qualities Women Look For While Choosing Their Future Husband. Men, Grab A Pen And Paper!

4. Avoid Repeating The Same Mistakes

You must be aware of the reasons that ruined your first marriage. You need to improve yourself and work on your grey areas to make sure you do not repeat the same mistakes. If you feel that you used to get furious or react on little things, you can try to avoid the same.

Instead of giving orders, you can make requests in a polite manner. Such as you can say, "Dear, can please do the dishes, as I am busy in some other important work".

5. Discuss And Clear The Misunderstandings

Misunderstandings can happen in every relationship. But it is not a good thing to stonewall yourself and let the misunderstanding accumulate doubts in your head. Instead, you should talk about it with your partner. This will save your marriage from hitting a dead end.

6. Accept The New Environment

Since you have moved out of your first marriage and you cannot simply delete or erase your past memories, you can try channelising them in a positive manner. Understand that it was a lesson and now you have become little wiser.

Therefore, follow your instinct and you will know what is right and what is wrong. You are on the journey of your second marriage, you need to adapt to the new environment. Make sure you respect people around you and this will make your married life blissful.

7. Time Will Heal Everything

You should give your partner time to adjust, relationships are not readymade, it needs effort, love and care. You and your spouse might take time to adjust. There can be times when you might feel stuck, but with little perseverance, you can change things for better.

8. Seek And Grant Forgiveness

Acknowledging your mistakes and seeking forgiveness will save your marriage from hitting rock bottom. There is nothing wrong or shameful when it comes to accepting mistakes. In fact, this will increase your worth. Therefore, make sure to ask for forgiveness if you feel your words have hurt your spouse, also do the same when your partner asks for forgiveness.

Take A Cue From Bollywood Celebrities

Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh divorced in the year 2004. He then married Kareena Kapoor in the year 2012. Saif and Kareena have always given us major couple goals in the way they praise and support each other. The couple is now blessed with an adorable son Taimur Ali Khan.

Famous Bollywood star Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao after getting divorced from his first wife Reena Dutta. When you are happy, it is always visible on your face and it is no secret that Aamir and Kiran have a lot of love and respect for each other. They are often seen praising each other.

https://www.boldsky.com/relationship/marriage-and-beyond/qualities-women-look-while-choosing-their-future-husband-129908.html

Aamir once said, "We lived together for a year or year and a half before we got married. I can never imagine my life without Kiran as my partner. I feel very blessed and I'm very grateful for it."

Bollywood actress Kirron Kher re-married her friend and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher in 1985 after she divorced her first husband Gautam Berry. Kirron and Anupam are happily married since then. The couple is often seen appreciating each other in public.

Also Read: From Shahid And Mira To Milind And Ankita: Celebs Prove Why Age Gap Doesn't Matter In Love

Also, model turned actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Soman in 2018 after getting divorced from his first wife Mylene Jampanoi, a French Actress.

Milind and Ankita are quite happy and so much in love despite their huge age difference of 26 years.