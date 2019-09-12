From Shahid And Mira To Milind And Ankita: Celebs Prove Why Age Gap Doesn’t Matter In Love Marriage And Beyond oi-Prerna Aditi

It is said that "Everything is fair in love and war". Well, we don't know about war, but in lover certainly, age doesn't matter. Whenever people talk about relationships or couples, most of them have a preconceived notion that the age gap between the woman and the man (in the case of heterosexual couples) will be hardly 3-4 years.

Also, in many communities, it is believed that the man has to be older than the woman when it comes to being in a relationship or getting married. But, when the man or the woman you are dating is 10 years or 20 years older than you are, it doesn't sit well with society.

People often become skeptical about such couples but reality begs to differ.

If you are looking for examples, then you can take a cue from Bollywood couples like Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who have an age gap of 14 years or Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar who have an age gap of 26 years are very much in love.

There are many other men who married or are dating women quite younger to them. Things work for them in a better way. Fret no more, for we have listed numerous reasons that will show you why age doesn't matter in a relationship-

1. Nothing Can Beat Experience That Comes With Age

With age, you get to experience and understand new things around you. A 30-year-old will definitely have more experience than a 15-year-old person and therefore, one can always guide each other or discuss ideas if they go through a tough situation.

A homemaker from Bihar, Neha (name changed) who is 24, shared her experience with Boldsky regarding the age-gap issue and said, "When I was getting married to my husband, I heard some people saying, 'Older men never listen to their wives', 'You will be suppressed at times'. It was a difficult time for us but what people say doesn't matter now. We have an age gap of 14 years, but that didn't come in between our love. Also, I get to learn so much from him. His life experiences have helped me to pull myself out of difficult situations so many times".

2. With Age Comes Higher Maturity Level

People gain maturity from their experiences. As men grow old, their maturity level also increases and therefore, they can help their female partners or wives while taking important decisions. This can really be a great factor in keeping the relationship healthy and everlasting.

Neha says, "My husband knows how to handle things when I am mad at something. Being a young woman, I react to things very quickly, but he is always there to handle the situation".

But, it is not necessary that always the older partner in the relationship is sensible enough to handle the situation, at times the younger partner can also deal with issues maturely. This saves the couple from ugly fights in a relationship.

"Sometimes, my husband, Ajay behaves in a childish manner, simply out of love. But at other times, I make him understand things that are usually complex in nature. This makes him happy and he compliments me by saying, ' you become so mature", recalls Neha.

3. There Is Nothing Called "Over Learning"

When it comes to learning, there is no age limit. When the two people have huge age gaps, they are able to learn a lot of things from each other.

Sharing about the incidents that you have comes across while growing up can be one of them. Neha says, "I have taught my husband how to dance and stay fit by doing yoga and he helps discusses with me about politics, history and so much more".

"I never knew these chatting abbreviations. It was so confusing for me but Neha helps me to know about these things. I get to learn from her what's trending and what's not", mentioned Neha's husband, Ajay (name changed).

4. Looking At Things From A Different Perspective

Nothing is right and wrong. It depends on how we look and interpret people and things around us. Since the two partners have an age gap, they can bring a lot of perspectives while discussing new ideas. The same might not happen when the two partners are from the same age groups.

5. Level Of Understanding

When men marry or date women who are quite younger to them, they know there has to be a certain level of understanding. Men know that they need to be understanding and patient with their lady love. The same applies to women.

Take A Cue From Bollywood Celebrity Couples

There are many Bollywood celebrity couples who have huge age gaps but they are so much in love.

One such couple is actor Shahid Kapoor (38) and his wife Mira Rajput (25). Mira often talks about their marriage and age gap and a popular fashion magazine Vogue has also quoted her saying, "His (Shahid's) fluidity towards life is another quality I love. It has helped me ease up a lot. He's lived longer, so if anything, I can benefit from his experience and he can benefit from my fresh perspective."[1]

On the other hand, Shahid was quoted saying, "We've gone to parties where I've known many more people than she has but I've always found her having more intense conversations with people she's met less than half an hour ago!"

Another couple is actor and model, Milind Soman (turning 54 on 4 November) and his wife Ankita Konwar (28). This couple has an age gap of 26 years and is countering stereotypes since they were dating.

But, they are happily married now. "He's the best thing that's happened to me; he taught me to let go, to fall in love, to be happy. And our adventures have only just begun-I can't wait to live the rest of my life with him.", said Ankita in an interview to 'Humans Of Bombay'.

Milind teased Ankita by saying "Her mother is younger than me." This power couple is quite happy and is definitely an inspiration for others.

