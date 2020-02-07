'Say No To Dowry': 51 Divyang Couples To Get Hitched At A Mass Wedding Ceremony Marriage And Beyond oi-Lekhaka

A non-profit organisation, Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) is to organize the 34th "Royal Mass Wedding of Differently abled and Underprivileged Couples" on 8th and 9th February 2020 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The ceremonies will be celebrated for two days along with huge pomp. The differently abled young couples will tie knots to begin a new phase of their lives. The main objective that couples will be promoting in the Royal Mass Wedding is 'Say No To Dowry'.

It is due to the inception of the Narayan Seva Sansthan, that today, more than 2051 differently-abled & underprivileged couples are enjoying their life with their grown-up babies. These married couples are from destitute families who are facing problems in marrying off their daughters to spend the lifelong knot of marriage through traditional ceremonies.

This huge wedding ceremony shall witness 51 couples getting married and undergoing all rituals performed in any big fat Indian wedding. This means the wedding will have a celebration and other wedding arrangements such as videography, wedding photo shoots, long and joyful Barat with music, family members, Sadhaks and reputed guest list.

The NGO said, "Royal Mass Wedding Ceremony is an idea to bring the marginalised section of the society to the mainstream by giving them a social and economic rehabilitation and support. This way, they can start their new lives post Marriage. The Narayan Seva Sansthan will also offer them skills training in order to help them in being employable and living a better life. This wedding ceremony is being organised at a huge scale as an initiative by the Narayan Seva Sansthan after going through the post-economic screening process of families. In this screening, it is ensured that the bride 's family would not pay a dowry to the groom."

For 19 years, NSS is addressing the big fat wedding perception by transforming, inspiring and changing the mindset of the society to follow the mass wedding idea to stop dowry system, simple wedding and free support to the Underprivileged Couples. Most of the differently-abled and underprivileged couples have undergone 'free of cost' corrective surgery and have also completed their skills training in the organisation.

NSS is a also a Smart Village which is fully equipped and has been established to facilitate every single member in the NSS zone with health-related and medical facilities, skill education academy, playgrounds for children, toy trains, free food, corrective surgeries, hostels for children and many more facilities for the physically incapable humans who feel deprived in any way, at any stage of life. Narayan Seva Sansthan has operated over 4.1 lakh corrective surgeries in years and has provided them full socio-economic support by availing the best of the medical services, medicines, and technology at free cost.