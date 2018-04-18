how to know if he will cheat again?

Are you fed up of looking whether he will cheat on you or not? Are you concerned about knowing the signs that say he will cheat on you again? Well, this article will give you all the details that point out the fact that he will cheat you again.

Most of the time what happens is, in the mirage of getting unlimited happiness, we often ignore those visible signs that clearly show he might be cheating on you, yet again.

Love your man and that doesn't mean you shouldn't trust your own instinct. Stay alert and always have a clear notion of what you are doing and what your partner is doing.

Trusting your partner is good but not blindfolded.

Let's see what all are the signs that suggest your partner will cheat again.

1. Do Not Trust Blindfolded

Girls often trust blindly without even thinking. They just trust to an extent where it becomes absolutely impossible for them to speak anything against their lover. They give their partners the pink slip to cheat by doing this. Keeping an eye on what he is doing is not a cheap task for he has cheated once. You have the full right and duty to keep the relationship away from anything negative.

2. Stop Letting Him Play With Your Emotions

Don't let him play with your heart, feelings, and emotions. You will lose your own happiness for that matter if you ever again find out that he is cheating on you. Be in love but don't become a fool.

3. He Blames You For His Affair

Your partner blames you for his affair. If that is the case, then be certain he hasn't taken the responsibility and for that reason, you need to be extra cautious, as he will definitely get into another affair. Abusive men tend to cheat again and again. So, be alert and keep your eyes on him.

4. You Keep On Forgiving Him

You keep on forgiving his mistakes like he is a child. Without questions, if you keep letting him go without even an explanation, then be sure he will cheat on you again, as he knows you will forgive him the next time too. Don't let him feel this way. Make him understand his limits.

5. He Takes Charge Of You

This makes you a submissive person in front of him, giving him the way to become dominant over you and later this might be the reason why he will cheat on you again. When he is controlling you from top to bottom, what you say doesn't matter. You just become a puppet of his reality. If you keep being submissive, it will become a danger to you.

6. He Hides Everything About Himself

You know nothing about what your partner does. This indicates he is hiding things from you. It ain't a good sign, as that can be a way to know that he is cheating on you again.

Relationships should have full transparency. If they don't, then there is a glitch. You need to be certain of such in order to be out of trouble of being cheated again.

These 6 signs tell you a lot about your partner. And if you find anything as such, try to discuss or speak about it to your partner.