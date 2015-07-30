Just In
National Doctors' Day 2019: Pros And Cons Of Marrying A Doctor
When it comes to handling personal life or dating, medical students or doctors are a little less interested than their counterparts in various fields. Doctors usually garner a great deal of respect in society for the kind of work they are connected with.
Why Are Men Afraid Of Marriage
They are revered as the smartest and the most humane people who are worthy of awe. However, when it comes to choosing their life partner, doctors usually prefer to settle down with the most attractive of potential partners. Having a doctor as your spouse means thatyou will have your share of challenges that you would come across in your day to day life. So, if you’re planning to get married to a white coat, here are the pros and cons of marrying a one .
Missing Ingredients In Modern Day Marriage
Commendable Job
Another major benefit of marrying a doctor is that they command respect for the profession they enjoy. It is only a doctor who has the skill to heal a person from physical suffering. Many doctors go beyond the call of duty which does make their profession a truly a noble one.
They Know The Human Body
They have gone through a lot of studies to get the laudable position they are in. A doctor knows a lot about anatomy as well as physiology which means they are aware about nerve endings and sensations. So you would be amazed to ascertain new ways to achieve pleasure when both of you feel romantic.
Emotionally Unavailable
The con of marrying a doctor are that they are emotionally engaged when you need them. If you are married to a doctor, the most essential attribute that you are required to posses is patience and there has to be oodles of it. S/He is definitely not going to be accessible when you need a shoulder to cry on or share some interesting news.
Non Clingy Relationship
A doctor is mostly too busy to insist on you calling them several times during the day. They don't want to be disturbed when they are with their patients. However, there are a few doctors who are clingy and demanding, yet most of them who love their profession will appreciate if you don't bother them at work.
Intelligent Conversation
The pros and cons of marrying a doctor is you can be sure of intelligent conversations. If you don't prefer to discuss about soap operas or gossip about movie stars then marrying doctor is the best option. However, sometimes the conversation can get boring as most doctors only converse about medical procedures. This can become a routine discussion with your doctor spouse.
Little Worry
It can turn out to be overwhelming and anxiety inducing if your own children become sick, yet by marrying a doctor, you will have very little to worry about when it comes to health. Your life after marrying a doctor will mean that you don't have to go anywhere else to treat a cough, cold or flu. Even in times of medical emergencies such as if the kids swallow a nickel or get hurt while playing then you don't have to worry much as he/she would effectively attend to it.
Detachment From Friends And Family
Most busy doctors get less time for their personal life. Hence. they usually don't get to spend quality time with their family and friends. The cons of marrying a doctor is that you have to put up with erratic hours.
Mental Tension
They are bound to have a mental tension due to patients' health issues. They mostly think about their patients physical or mental issues even after their work hours. Due to their social commitments he or she will not be available even when you need them.
These are some of the pros and cons of marrying a doctor.