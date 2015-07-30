National Doctors' Day 2019: Pros And Cons Of Marrying A Doctor

Commendable Job Another major benefit of marrying a doctor is that they command respect for the profession they enjoy. It is only a doctor who has the skill to heal a person from physical suffering. Many doctors go beyond the call of duty which does make their profession a truly a noble one.

They Know The Human Body They have gone through a lot of studies to get the laudable position they are in. A doctor knows a lot about anatomy as well as physiology which means they are aware about nerve endings and sensations. So you would be amazed to ascertain new ways to achieve pleasure when both of you feel romantic.

Emotionally Unavailable The con of marrying a doctor are that they are emotionally engaged when you need them. If you are married to a doctor, the most essential attribute that you are required to posses is patience and there has to be oodles of it. S/He is definitely not going to be accessible when you need a shoulder to cry on or share some interesting news.

Non Clingy Relationship A doctor is mostly too busy to insist on you calling them several times during the day. They don't want to be disturbed when they are with their patients. However, there are a few doctors who are clingy and demanding, yet most of them who love their profession will appreciate if you don't bother them at work.

Intelligent Conversation The pros and cons of marrying a doctor is you can be sure of intelligent conversations. If you don't prefer to discuss about soap operas or gossip about movie stars then marrying doctor is the best option. However, sometimes the conversation can get boring as most doctors only converse about medical procedures. This can become a routine discussion with your doctor spouse.

Little Worry It can turn out to be overwhelming and anxiety inducing if your own children become sick, yet by marrying a doctor, you will have very little to worry about when it comes to health. Your life after marrying a doctor will mean that you don't have to go anywhere else to treat a cough, cold or flu. Even in times of medical emergencies such as if the kids swallow a nickel or get hurt while playing then you don't have to worry much as he/she would effectively attend to it.

Detachment From Friends And Family Most busy doctors get less time for their personal life. Hence. they usually don't get to spend quality time with their family and friends. The cons of marrying a doctor is that you have to put up with erratic hours.