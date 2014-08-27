10 Things Indian Women Want From Husbands

In India, women crave for a lot of attention from the man they marry. When you shower your wife with love and care, she will automatically treat you better!

But, there are certain things every Indian woman wants from her husband. If you take a look at what Indian women want from their man they plan to spend their life with, you will be amazed.

To start off, gold is one of the many things Indian women will never say no to. The look and excitement in their eyes when gifted gold is priceless. This is why Indian men find it easier to shop for their wife on any occasion!

Apart from materialistic things, there are other desires a married man has to meet to please his wife. Though she may seem devious to him at times, it is important to grant her wishes for a long and happy marriage.

The non-materialistic things Indian women want from their husband is to give priority to their wife other than their mother. She also wants him to spend less time at work and more time at home.

Like these, there many more things Indian women want from their husbands.

Let's see the other things that Indian women want.

Spend More Time At Home

After marriage, things change and one of them is realising the importance of a wife who takes on the role of a mother to you and your kids. So, spending more time with her is more important than spending time with your mother.

Try Listening To Her

There are times when women have a valid point too! It is one of the many things women want from their husband - let go of the ego and listen!

Men always have a coated shell and nothing they want to hear after that. Indian wives have always craved for their husbands to listen to them in good faith and as a listener.

Learn To Cook As Well

When your wife is ill, don't expect her to keep your stomach full. When times get tough, you should learn to cook for situations like these. Wives, don't you agree? It's okay to cook Maggi even!

But they just want you to help them out in cooking.

Pick Up The Broom Too

Doing chores around the house is another thing all wives want from their husband. It is your home too, so move up and start with the broom. Men often consider it a woman's work. But as long as you are a part of the house and you call it home, cleaning it is your work as well.

Babysit To Make Things Easier

Babysit from time to time while your wife does other things around the house. Fathers need to know that getting close to babies will lead to a happy family. Babysitting at times is something wives have always wanted their husbands to do.

Pay Importance To Wife

The other thing all Indian women want from their husband is to give them importance. There are some men who forget about the presence of their wife in a group of friends or in front of relatives.

Giving importance is the way to show respect.

Acknowledge That Time Of The Month

Women want their husband to acknowledge that time of the month. It is during this time she needs someone to hug, get close to and lean on. It is good to understand and cuddle them when they need it. Observe and know when your woman wants it and give them what they need.

Give Me Some Respect

One of the many things all women want from their husband is to show them respect. Never raise your hand at them, shout or be abusive. Women want their respect earned. If you give that respect to them they feel better.

'We' Are Right Too!

As men, you should give your wife the opportunity to express her point and not validate everything she says. She too is an independent and educated woman and lives in the real world.

Be Transparent In Loving Me

There are some men who are not transparent when it comes to showing their love for women. If you have a wife who would do anything to see you happy, show her your love, not only tell her.

These are the certain things that Indian women want from their husbands.