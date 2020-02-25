What Is Meant By Demisexual? 8 Signs You Are One Of Them

Who Is A Demisexual Person? Demisexual is a sexual orientation where a person feels sexual attraction for someone only if he/she is able to establish a strong emotional connection with that person. These people believe in getting physical only if they are emotionally well-connected with their dating partner. In case, you are wondering how a demisexual person is different from others, then you need to understand unlike other people that a demisexual will never have sexual attraction for random people. Such as people can find someone they just met, sexually attractive. But this is not the case with a demisexual. These people will only find someone sexually appealing only when there is an emotional bond between the two. But that doesn't mean these people will have sex once they have developed a strong emotional connection. In fact, a demisexual will feel sexually attracted to the person they are emotionally connected with. The person can be their partner or the friend they have been together with for a long time. Now it depends upon the two people if they want to have a physical relationship or not.

1. You Give Importance To Emotional Attachment A person who is a demisexual will always crave for an emotional attachment. Unlike other people, you are least concerned about whether your partner has good looks or not. All you care about is if your partner is trying to establish an emotional bond or not. In addition to this, having trust and honesty in the relationship is a must thing for you. In fact, it will be no wrong to say, you feel high only when you experience a strong emotional bond.

2. You Value Meaningful And Deep Conversations It is quite obvious that a meaningful conversation can help in developing an emotional bond. You feel a deep conversation can help you in understanding each other's perspectives in a better way.

3. You Never Care For Physical Touch Demisexuals are not attracted to every person they are emotionally close to. For other people, physical touch can be extremely tempting and exciting but this is not the case for people who are demisexual. Such as you may feel stressed and annoyed when someone tries to kiss or touch you right after the end of the date. This is because you do not feel like opening up to someone you have no emotional attachment for.

4. You Want A Meaningful And Close Relationship As a demisexual, you will always look forward to a meaningful and close relationship. Rather than having a casual relationship, you want comfort, love and support in your relationship. In the initial days of the relationship, you may focus on exploring the comfort level in the relationship and then opening up to your partner. Also, you often put your best efforts to strengthen your relationship.

5. You Aren't Interested In Hookups These people do not believe in the idea of having physical relationships without having an emotional bond. They do not feel comfortable wrapping their arms around the person they just met on the date and head to their place for getting physically intimate. For them, lovemaking is a way to express love to each other and therefore, they want a strong emotional connection and close relationship in the first place.

6. You Are Not Commitment-Phobic Hookups are alien to them and they simply cannot accept the whole idea of getting attracted to a stranger. Since you are ready to have a close relationship and then establish a physical connection, you are not afraid of making commitments to your partner. In fact, you are ever-ready to spend your life with the one you love and share a strong emotional connection.

7. You Are Often Mis-Understood As Asexual There can be times, when your friends may think that you are asexual. They may mock you for being unable to find a potential partner with whom you can have sexual intimacy, like ‘no strings attached'. Also, they may think you are unable to feel sexually attracted to a person. This is because demisexuality can be difficult to understand at times for people who are unaware of this kind of sexual orientation. What Is Breadcrumbing In A Relationship? Signs That Will Help You To Know If You're Into It!