Is Ghosting The Best Way To End A Relationship?

A relationship feels like the best-thing-ever until you start doubting your choice and have a strong urge to end it. While some people make a clean break, for others it can be really messy.

Few studies claim that people behave and react to things in a strange way when they are no longer romantically involved with their partners . It is very difficult to end a long-term relationship as breakup is never easy. Is that the reason why people are looking forward to Ghosting?

What is Ghosting?

Ghosting is a new breakup strategy that is all about ending a relationship by stopping all kind of communication and contact with the person, without any apparent justification or prior warning.

The process may start off by ignoring the messages or calls of your partner. Ghosting is never a good thing, as it leaves the person confused and uncertain for what has happened.

According to Lorrae Bradbury, the founder of the Slutty Girl Problems , "It's ambiguous, up to interpretation, and can leave the door open for excuses to rekindle the spark down the line."

Why do people ghost?

While some of us come from a generation where we look forward to fix broken things, for others discarding it is the only way and same goes for relationships as well. Some people believe that ghosting is easier than confronting their partner and telling them straight on their face that they are breaking-up with them. Forget about email and phone call, there will be no text as well.

A study conducted by the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships in 2018 on 1300 people, revealed that a quarter of this population had gone through ghosting where they were left clueless. This same study concluded that, about one-fifth of the participants have ghosted someone in their lives.

Though ghosting seems easier for some people, other may find it a selfish move because it may be hurtful or painful for the person who is left behind by their partner, without explaining it to them why they broke it off.

Consequences of being ghosted:

a) You may not have a fair idea of the emotional turmoil your ex partner may go through

b) This is not a mutual decision and therefore, most of the time your ex partner may be clueless about the reason behind the break-up. In most cases, it has been observed, the ghosted people blame themselves even if they are not at fault.

c) If you are emotionally involved and physically intimate with someone, your ex partner might see ghosting as a deception of your trust and disrespect towards their emotions.

d) The partner who is ghosted may develop trust issues and also sceptical about going in any future relationships.

A breakup strategy like 'ghosting' where a person disappears without any explanation, or uttering a word, may have deep impact on people who are already depressed or are not emotionally strong.

By now you have certainly known that opposite of love is not hate, it is indifference but there are infinite ways to call of a relationship than ghosting.

A free advice from us- Do not engage in disappearing acts even if it is trending. You are not a coward. So, be brave enough to deal with your discomfort. Respect your partner's perspectives and share the reasons before calling off your relationship.