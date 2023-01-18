Top Winter Dating Ideas That Will Keep Your Relationship Warm Love And Romance oi-Deepannita Das

Chilly weather can make dating quite difficult, and in the cold, all we look forward to is warming our hearts with LOVE. Winter is magical and can be a beautiful season for new beginnings when it comes to nurturing relationships. Foggy mornings, cold breeze, fluffy blankets and warm beds and a hot cup of tea, coffee or a mug full of hot chocolate- Isn't it the perfect way to beat cold-weather blues?

Even though some believe that winter makes them feel gloomy and sad, for winter lovers the best part of this season is to wrap themselves in snuggles and cuddles with their partners. Also, it is the shorter days and longer nights make this time of the year interesting for couples. With fairy lights, and snow covering everything you come across, the world looks like a white blanket of beauty.

While your bed is pulling you like a magnet, you get an intense urge not to step out, it can make dating seem very hard. Well, the temperature is dropping and not your heart, so this is the perfect time to come close to your partner and stir up your romance in this chilly weather.

From classic to quirky- we have curated the right winter dating ideas for everyone and for all relationship stages so you can stay warm with your partner, cosy up in cold and keep winter blues at bay.

1. Go For Ice Skating, Hiking Or Sledding

Staying home and getting cosy is nice, but getting out with your backpacks and colourful clothes for skating, hiking or sledging can be fun too. Not only it will give you joy, but create an opportunity to hold hands and be together. You can show your playful side and also look forward to cuddles while coming back home.

2. Build A Snowman

This never gets old. If it is snowing you can see it as an advantage and build a cute and fat snowman together with your partner. Not only it will be magical to look at in front of your home, but you can also create cute photo ops and frame the best ones later. After that, you sip a warm drink and get cosy with each other. This is something you both will cherish forever.

3. Watch A Holiday Movie

This is one of the best times to make your date creative and super fun. Watching a holiday movie at a drive-in movie theatre can really create the ambience to get cosy with your partner in a car and spice up your relationship. Options are endless, so you will have plenty to choose from.

4. Have An Indoor Picnic

Why go out in chilly weather, when you can order your favourite takeout and create a date night to die for? You can light a candle, switch on fairy lights and add a bottle of wine. Make your own feast with your partner and celebrate winter and love with each other. Just laugh together, cuddle each other and relax.

5. Hot Chocolate Date In The Morning

Waking up in the winter mornings to a cup of hot chocolate is something to die for, especially when you have your sweetheart lying next to you. What will make it better? Homemade whipped cream. This is one of the simplest ways to warm your soul and confess your love to your partner in winter.

6. Take Hot Showers Together Or Lay In The Bathtub

If you want to warm yourself up on cold winter nights, then hot shower is the best option. You can make it interesting by adding essential oils and rose petals and placing perfumed candles across the washroom to make it look warm. This will have a soothing effect on both of you and give you too a chance to be close to each other.

7. Go For Shopping In A Winter Market

To keep the gloominess of winter at bay, step out with your partner and go straight to winter markets. Buy colourful outfits, matching ones which you can later wear on your dates or winter parties. Also, you can shop for new decorations and light up your decor for a date night.

8. Make Barbeque In The Backyard

No one has even said no to a good barbeque. Light a bonfire, invite other couples and make it a double date. Food, wine, and good company- that's all you need to celebrate love. You can dress up nicely even if you are in your backyard. Further, you can place a rug, throw some pillows and create a cosy tent to stare at the sky holding each other's hand.

9. Go For Wine Tasting

If you are fond of wine then go to places that offer complimentary wine tasting. You can try new flavours, have fun and get the one you both love for a later date or a special occasion. Don't keep pushing alcohol onto your partner, but offer them first. Understand the food pairings that go with each of them and woo your partner.

10. Plan A Staycation

If you or your partner are not fond of winter activities then you can book a nice staycation in the heart of the hills and spend some cost time with your partner while enjoying the scenic view of snow-clad nature. A restaurant progressive dinner will make it even more exciting. You can have breakfast in bed and just lie down all day with your sweetheart.