7 Things Women Do That Men Find Hard To Resist Love And Romance oi-Prerna Aditi

While some men look for beauty, there are men who look for factors other than good looks in women. These men go head over heels when they see women doing things that differentiate them from other women.So if you want to attract a man towards you, we have got it covered. Read on.

8 Tips To Impress Him/Her On Your First Date

1. Playing With Hair

Men love when women play with their hair. But that doesn't mean you have to run your fingers in your hair throughout the day. Men love it when they see you fiddling with your hair when you are feeling nervous. They love it when you flip the hair while turning towards them. Also, when the wind blows a few strands of hair on your face, men find it irresistible.

2. Making Eye Contact

Think about the scenario where you are sipping coffee while maintaining eye contact. This melts the heart of a man. They love it when you communicate with your eyes.

3. Stealing Glances

What could be more tempting than the moment men find you looking secretly at them? Men too love the feeling of being wanted. The moment they come to know you have been secretly crushing over them, men will feel attracted towards you.

4. Biting Lips

While on a date with a man, notice his reaction, when you slightly bite your lips while making eye contact. This makes the man weak in his knees and they become smitten by you.

5. Showing Playfulness

When you let your inner kid come out through little sweet things and laughter, men can go crazy for you. It shows that you can relax and have fun at times. They love women who are still young at hearts and can laugh loudly at their jokes. This makes them feel important and special.

6. Being Original

Being pretentious in the presence of men, can turn them off. Men love women who are comfortable with their individuality and prefer being what they actually are. Though you might be successful in pretending to be someone, the moment men find about it, they will feel betrayed and would no more be interested in you.

7. Wearing Confidence

When you show your confidence, men find it most attractive. It shows that you are capable of taking decisions on your own and do not require any other person to make you feel complete. Men see confident women as potential life partners.

Now that you have known the things that men find attractive in women, we hope you will play your cards right to attract the man of your dreams.