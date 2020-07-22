Dating A Loner? Here Are A Few Things That You Need To Know Love And Romance oi-Prerna Aditi

Stating the obvious, we all know that loners love being alone. Dating a loner is not an easy task. Even if you have immense love in your relationship, there will be times when you may find it difficult to be in the relationship. You may feel that your partner isn't interested in things to do. Even if you are in the middle of something, your partner may express the desire to be left alone in an abrupt manner. For example, you may be watching a movie when your partner may want to spend some alone time. There can be times when you may not be able to call your partner or see each other and still, your partner won't be mad at you.

To help you in having a wonderful and healthy relationship with your loner partner, we are here to tell you a few things that you need to know. Scroll down the article to read more.

1. Your Partner May Not Show Up At Parties

If you are a party lover and expect your partner to come along with you every time, then you may be disappointed. This is because your partner will sulk in a corner or try to leave the party as soon as possible. He/she may not like the idea of being the life of the party or socialising with people present at the party. This can be because your party enjoys being alone.

2. Your Partner May Vanish From A Crowded Place

Even if you have somehow managed to drag your partner to a party and begged him to stop sulking in a corner, he/she may vanish from the scene in no time. Whether it is a crowded shopping mall or an amusement park, you may not be able to stop him/her from leaving the spot and going back to his/her solitude. No matter how hard you try, you may not be able to make your partner enjoy the scene.

3. Your Partner May Not Like Socialising With People

This is one of the important things that you need to know if you are dating a loner. Doesn't matter if you are garrulous, you need to understand that your partner may not like socialising at all. He/she may not find it comfortable enough to reach out to someone and then share his/her thoughts and opinions. Instead of forcing your partner to socialise with new people, you can help him/her to get out of the comfort zone.

4. Your Partner May Prefer Reading A Book

If you have already booked tickets for a show tonight, then we will advise you to discuss the plan with your partner. Your idea for a perfect weekend can be having a great time watching a movie in the theatre or dancing your heart out at a concert but for your partner, things can be different. He/she may not be interested in having lunch with friends at a restaurant or go shopping. Instead, your partner may want to read a book while sitting in the park and enjoying the fresh air.

5. Your Partner May Ask You To Leave Him/Her Alone

So, if your partner asks you to leave him/her alone for some time, then please do not feel bad about it. It is not that your partner is bored with you or wants to get rid of the relationship. You don't have to feel disheartened and heartbroken. This is because being a loner, your partner may want to be left alone for some time. This can be his/her way of rejuvenating himself/herself.

6. Your Partner May End Up Messing Up The Date

Since your partner isn't an extrovert and prefers staying alone, there can be times when he/she may end up messing up the date. This can be because he/she may not be able to take a cue from his/her friends. Your partner may not bring a bouquet of flowers or propose to you in front of hundreds of people. Therefore, avoid expecting any stunts from your partner. Being a loner, your partner may be putting enough effort into the relationship by taking you on a few dates or hanging out with you.

7. Your Partner May Cancel The Plans Quite Often

Dating a loner may make you frustrated at times and this can be because of the fact that your partner may cancel the plans more often. If you have been making a plan to hang out with your friends along with your partner, then your partner is likely to cancel the plan. He/she may give you numerous reasons and will try to convince you to go alone. Not only this, but your partner may cancel a casual meeting as well. He/she may not turn on the lunch date that you planned after numerous 'ifs' and 'buts'.

8. Your Partner May Make Vague Excuses

If you are dating a loner, then you will probably have to get used to his/her habit of making vague excuses. Your partner may always come up with some vague excuses to avoid going out with friends or show up at any party. He/she may throw excuses even if you ask him/her to accompany you for grocery shopping. This can be because your partner wants to avoid people and crows as much as possible.

9. Your Partner May To Sit At Home And Enjoy

The SolitudeSo, if you have been experiencing most of the above-mentioned points, then this can be because he/she loves to enjoy your solitude. Your partner may prefer his/her solitude over anything else. Even if there's a live concert going on, your partner won't feel like going to the same concert. Instead of this, he/she will read a book or try cooking something new and delicious.

Just because your partner is a loner and avoids socialising or being with people, it doesn't mean that he/she is a bad person. Your partner still may have true feelings for you and is always there to support you. Instead of feeling annoyed, you can find a common ground to enjoy your relationship and have a great time with each other.