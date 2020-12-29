New Year 2021: Relationship Resolutions That You Can Take To Strengthen Your Bond

1. Clear All The Misunderstandings In Your Relationship Misunderstandings can affect even the strongest relationship like anything. Even if you and your partner are truly in love with each other, one misunderstanding will ruin everything. So won't it be a great idea to work on clearing out all the misunderstandings in your relationship and saving your relationship from hitting the dead end? This New Year, you and your partner can take a resolution to avoid any sort of misunderstandings and clear out the same, if any.

2. Spend More Time Together If you and your partner have been busy in your respective lives, then this can take a toll on your relationship at some point in your life. There may come a time when you feel lonely and disappointed for not being able to spend time with your partner. Therefore, this New Year, take a resolution to spend more time with each other. Even if you and your partner are in a long distance relationship, you can still spend time together with the help of video calls, texts and surprise visits.

3. Have An Effective And Open Communication Effective and open communication can actually do wonders to your relationship. You may not realise the power of having an open conversation with your partner, but it can actually help you in avoiding any possible misunderstandings and unwanted conflicts. This is because when you talk to your partner without any hesitation, you tend to speak your heart out. You do not hide anything from your partner and this really strengthens your relationship miraculously.

4. Be Honest With Each Other One of the major relationship resolutions that you can take on this New Year can be none other than being honest with each other. When you are honest in your relationship, you tend to maintain transparency in your relationship. You do not hide anything from your partner and this really strengthens the bond of trust between you and your partner. So this New Year, one of the relationship resolutions that you need to take is of being honest with each other.

5. Focus On Developing Emotional Intimacy Physical intimacy is undoubtedly one of the most important aspects of any romantic relationship. But do you know that having an emotional intimacy is equally important for your relationship. When you have emotional intimacy in your relationship, you and your partner are able to understand each other's thoughts, feelings, opinions and emotions in a better way. You are able to support each other emotionally and mentally.

6. Communicate Your Love More Often Being in a relationship and going on lunch and dinner dates aren't enough to say that you love your partner. Haven't you heard the famous saying, ‘actions speak louder than words'. If you truly love each other then you need to communicate your emotions as well. For example, you can say ‘I love you' more often, hold hands when walking together or leave sweet notes for your partner. It's more like doing all those sweet and adorable things that you used to do while you were in the initial phase of your relationship.

7. Avoid Fighting Over Little Things Often major fights and conflicts in any relationship are resultant for numerous unnecessary small fights. So what's the point in fighting like kids over every little thing? Remember, you are in a relationship and not in a competition where you need to fight. Therefore, if you and your partner often find yourself fighting for every little thing, then this New Year you can take a relationship resolution to give your best to avoid any such happening.

8. Listen More Than You Speak There's nothing wrong in expressing your thoughts, opinions and feelings to your partner. But what's wrong is not listening to what your partner says. When you are in a relationship, you need to understand that having an open and two-way conversation is quite essential. This is because then you are able to understand what's going on in your partner's mind and heart. At times, all that your partner would want is having someone who could listen to him/her. Instead of nodding blindly, you need to listen to what your partner wants to say.