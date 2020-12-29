Just In
New Year 2021: Relationship Resolutions That You Can Take To Strengthen Your Bond
New Year is round the corner and we just can't keep calm. We are sure that you too are quite excited for celebrating and enjoying the arrival of the new year. You must have thought of making a fresh start for various things. For example, you may wish to start doing yoga or saving money more often or pay more attention to your health.
Taking New Year resolutions is never a bad idea as this helps you in utilising your year in a better way. So while you are all set to make a list of things that you would be doing in the new year, how about taking relationship resolutions on this New Year?
If you are wondering what this could be, then this is all about doing things in the coming year to strengthen your relationship. In order to know what are the resolutions that you will be taking on this New Year, read the below-mentioned points.
1. Clear All The Misunderstandings In Your Relationship
Misunderstandings can affect even the strongest relationship like anything. Even if you and your partner are truly in love with each other, one misunderstanding will ruin everything. So won't it be a great idea to work on clearing out all the misunderstandings in your relationship and saving your relationship from hitting the dead end? This New Year, you and your partner can take a resolution to avoid any sort of misunderstandings and clear out the same, if any.
2. Spend More Time Together
If you and your partner have been busy in your respective lives, then this can take a toll on your relationship at some point in your life. There may come a time when you feel lonely and disappointed for not being able to spend time with your partner. Therefore, this New Year, take a resolution to spend more time with each other. Even if you and your partner are in a long distance relationship, you can still spend time together with the help of video calls, texts and surprise visits.
3. Have An Effective And Open Communication
Effective and open communication can actually do wonders to your relationship. You may not realise the power of having an open conversation with your partner, but it can actually help you in avoiding any possible misunderstandings and unwanted conflicts. This is because when you talk to your partner without any hesitation, you tend to speak your heart out. You do not hide anything from your partner and this really strengthens your relationship miraculously.
4. Be Honest With Each Other
One of the major relationship resolutions that you can take on this New Year can be none other than being honest with each other. When you are honest in your relationship, you tend to maintain transparency in your relationship. You do not hide anything from your partner and this really strengthens the bond of trust between you and your partner. So this New Year, one of the relationship resolutions that you need to take is of being honest with each other.
5. Focus On Developing Emotional Intimacy
Physical intimacy is undoubtedly one of the most important aspects of any romantic relationship. But do you know that having an emotional intimacy is equally important for your relationship. When you have emotional intimacy in your relationship, you and your partner are able to understand each other's thoughts, feelings, opinions and emotions in a better way. You are able to support each other emotionally and mentally.
6. Communicate Your Love More Often
Being in a relationship and going on lunch and dinner dates aren't enough to say that you love your partner. Haven't you heard the famous saying, ‘actions speak louder than words'. If you truly love each other then you need to communicate your emotions as well. For example, you can say ‘I love you' more often, hold hands when walking together or leave sweet notes for your partner. It's more like doing all those sweet and adorable things that you used to do while you were in the initial phase of your relationship.
7. Avoid Fighting Over Little Things
Often major fights and conflicts in any relationship are resultant for numerous unnecessary small fights. So what's the point in fighting like kids over every little thing? Remember, you are in a relationship and not in a competition where you need to fight. Therefore, if you and your partner often find yourself fighting for every little thing, then this New Year you can take a relationship resolution to give your best to avoid any such happening.
8. Listen More Than You Speak
There's nothing wrong in expressing your thoughts, opinions and feelings to your partner. But what's wrong is not listening to what your partner says. When you are in a relationship, you need to understand that having an open and two-way conversation is quite essential. This is because then you are able to understand what's going on in your partner's mind and heart. At times, all that your partner would want is having someone who could listen to him/her. Instead of nodding blindly, you need to listen to what your partner wants to say.
9. Evolve Into A Supportive, Caring And Loving Partner
This New Year, take a resolution to evolve into a better and supportive partner. It is not that we mean to say you aren't supportive and caring at all. All we mean is that you need to be the one who supports his/her partner in every ups and downs. This is because when you extend your support to your partner, he/she feels loved and special. Care for your partner even during happy moments.
Taking relationship resolutions on New Year and working on the same can actually help you in strengthening your relationship. Doing these things will help you and your partner in working over your relationship and bringing back the lost spark.