8 Reasons That Tell Why Arguments Are Better For Your Relationship

2. You Speak What's In Your Heart We humans are not blessed with the ability to read everyone's minds, so don't even try. Therefore, not expressing your emotions and thoughts will never let your partner know what's going on in your mind. Also, hiding your frustrations and disagreements can make it leak out in other ways. When you argue with your partner, you express your frustrations, thoughts and opinions. You let your partner know what's bothering you. This way things can be transparent in your relationship.

3. You Get To Know Your Partner's Opinions And Thoughts Whenever there is an argument, you will be able to know your partner's thoughts and opinions on numerous issues that on and off raise their heads in your relationship. You will get to know where things went wrong in your relationship. Also, this way you can find out if both of you are on the same page or not.

4. You Are Able To Find A Solution When both of you are able to find out what's going on in each other's minds, you will be able to find out the solution. Also, you get to know the root cause of any problem and therefore, you may find it easier to prevent further problems in your relationship. Moreover, you will be able to know what makes your partner upset and thus, you can take a cue from those issues to prevent any further problems in your relationship.

5. You Strengthen Your Relationship The moment you and your partner are able to handle the problems in an effective way, you tend to strengthen your relationship. You are able to exclude the things that may weaken your relationship and lead to ugly fights. You learn to solve the problems without hurting each other's sentiments. Also, since you are aware of things that may trigger fights, you tend to avoid the same and focus on strengthening your relationship.

6. You Become A Good Listener S peaking without listening to what the other person has to say is not a healthy practice. One of the major reasons why couples land up in ugly fights is not listening to each other. All of us want to get heard and understood, especially by the person we love and trust. Therefore, when you argue with each other in a constructive way, you tend to listen to what your partner has to say. You do not focus on winning an argument, instead, you try to understand your partner.

7. You Are Able To Keep Away The Misunderstandings Since both of you expresses your thoughts and opinions, there are fewer chances of misunderstanding in your relationship. Many times, couples choose silence when they are hurt. This can lead to further problems in the relationship as your partner may not be able to know whether something is actually bothering you. This way, misunderstandings may develop between you and your partner. But when you argue to sort out the problem, you are able to eliminate the chances of any misunderstandings.