Perfected The Art Of Hiding Our Relationship From Parents? Check Out These Funny Reasons Love And Romance oi-Prerna Aditi

Indian parents are quite unpredictable when they come to know that their children are dating someone. Even if their children are independent and mature enough to make their own choices, Indian parents just can't withstand the fact their children are in a relationship.

8 Handy Tips For Step-parents To Develop Healthy Bonding With Their Stepchildren

But this doesn't stop the children from falling in love with someone. In fact, they come up with some funny ideas to hide their relationship from their parents and we have listed some of them, which will keep you LOLing throughout the day.

1. Saving Contact Number With A Pseudo Name

via GIPHY

One of the most common tactics used by people is to save the contact number of their partners by a pseudo name such as 'class teacher', 'classmate', 'landlord', some of them even use "unknown". How funny is that? This way, people save themselves from the situation where their parents may come to know about the relationship by receiving the call.

Shiva (24) from Bangalore told Boldsky, "I remember, I saved my girlfriend's number with some random boy's name. So that none of my family members find about my girlfriend."

2. Using The Best Friend's Name

via GIPHY

Most of the people use their best friend's name when they have to go on a date with their partners. They will make an excuse where they say, 'I am going out with my best friend', 'My best friend has called me at his/her home to help him/her in the homework' or 'I will be going on a trip with my friends'.

As they know, their parents won't stop them from going to meet their best friend and our best friends always had our back.

Mother-Daughter Fights Never Get Old: 7 Silly Things That You Can Totally Relate To!

3. Going For Numerous Group Studies

via GIPHY

Since Indian parents will never stop their kids from studying, mostly teenagers love to use this as one of their tactics to hide their relationship from their parents. They would often say that they are going for a group study at a friend's place.

Mitali (22) from Delhi shared her experience with Boldsky, "Every time I had to go to my boyfriend's place, I would say to my parents that I was going for group study and would come back in an hour or two."

4. Introducing Your Partner As Best Friend's Cousin

via GIPHY

Most of the people when get caught by their parents while they are with their partners. They will find a reason to escape the situation and the best way is by introducing their partner as their best friends' cousin. Hence, their relationship is saved.

5. Saying 'It Was A Wrong Number'

via GIPHY

Sometimes, while parents come to know that their son/daughter is talking to someone over the phone, they are definitely going to enquire about the person. Therefore, most of the people end up telling, 'it was a wrong number.' However, some people will also say, they were talking to their friends and were discussing something important related to their subjects.

Shiva says, "The moment I saw my mother passing by me while I was busy talking to my girlfriend over the phone, I used to change the topic. I pretended to be talking with my friends and used to speak about the maths problem or about what happened in the class."

6. Lying About The Gifts

via GIPHY

The real challenge comes when people receive gifts from their partners. Hiding gifts from parents, especially from mothers can be a difficult task as 'a mother knows everything'. Many people lie about gifts by saying that their friends have gifted them.

14 Little Things About Men That Women Find Attractive

Share with us the funny reasons which you gave to your parents to hide your relationship.

Disclaimer: The name and other identifying details of the individual have been changed to ensure privacy.