Lucky Guy! Chinese Woman Proposes Her Boyfriend In Style With House Deed And BMW Keys Love And Romance oi-Prerna Aditi

We love to hear love stories because it not only warms out heart but it also helps us to know how someone else is making their relationship work, or dealing with the challenges and solving their problems.

Some decide to propose their partner in front of their friends or at a surprise party. But a Chinese woman did something quite special and unique for proposing her boyfriend. 24-year-old Xiaojing, who is a designer by profession from Henan, a province in China, thought of surprising her boyfriend, Xiaoke on their 1st anniversary.

Viral: In A Sweet Gesture, Husband Becomes 'Human Chair' For Pregnant Wife

On 11 December 2019, when the couple celebrated their one year of togetherness, Xiaojing called her boyfriend and asked him to pick something for her from the cultural exhibition in Henan. When Xiaoke reached the exhibition he was surprised to see his woman dressed up in a wedding gown with balloons all around. The arrangements also included a set of BMW keys along with a house deed. While speaking to a Chinese media, Xiaojing said, "I prepared all of this. There's a car and a house deed here......

He's usually the one taking care of me and making sacrifices for me. I really want to do something for him."

Xiaojing presented a flower bouquet to her favourite person saying, "It doesn't matter if you have them or not, I still want to be with you. Will you marry me?"

Xiaoke became emotional after seeing his girlfriend's sweet gesture and the surprise proposal and to this Xiaoke said, "This is so unexpected. Yes, I will."

Also read: Viral: This Adorable Penguin Migrates 8,000 KM Every Year To Meet The Man Who Saved It

"What I want - more than material goods - is love." "I don't think that it always has to be the man in the relationship providing (a house and car). More than that, I want him to be devoted and caring, after our marriage," she concluded.