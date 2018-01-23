When Love Is The Greatest Ability

A Life That Is Bound

Amita was only eight years old when she met with an accident that left her crippled for life. Following years of treatment, the doctors gave in and finally told her that this young girl would have to spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair and that there was nothing much that they could do about it.

The Lifestyle Adjustments

Following the initial shock that befell her and her immediate family, Amita was able to adjust her lifestyle to cater to her changed needs.

She soon found her knack and realized that she was a very good painter. Thus, she decided to invest in the same and following her class 12 boards, she enrolled in an art school.

As Accolades Follow

From the moment Amita stepped into an art school, she was able to carve a niche for herself. She excelled in all her papers and her works made their way to exhibitions across the globe.

It was right from the college days that Amita started achieving global recognition. By the time she graduated out of the college, Amita believed that art was her first and last love.

When Views Change

It was in one of her exhibitions that she met Anand. An admirer of art, he was there with his friends. Amita overheard him talking to his friends.

There was something about the way he spoke about art that attracted her to him. However, she knew that he was ‘out of bounds' and dismissed her feelings as a mere infatuation.

When Art Is Love

Anand was fascinated by one particular painting. It was one of a mother and child. On asking from the organizers, he was told that this was done by Amita, one of the budding new artists. He was all the way more curious to meet this girl.

The Meeting

Thus, on his insistence, the organizers arranged for a meeting between the two. Amita was told that a fan wanted to meet her. Little did she know that this fan was the same guy she had a crush on.

Because of its sheer nature, the meeting between the two turned out to be an awkward one. But the best thing about this meeting was that it was a case of ‘love at first sight' for Anand.

What Followed Here After?

The first meeting had them exchange numbers, which in turn led to one meeting after another. Amita and Anand soon became the best of pals. It was on one such meeting that Anand asked Amita out.

The Shock

Totally unaware of Anand's feelings for her, Amita was taken by shock by the proposal. All along she had felt that she was not worthy of this guy and now the guy himself wanted to date her.

All at once all her insecurities came barging at her and she realized that she could not give Anand the normal life that he deserved. This made her reject the proposal.

The Persuasion

Anand came to know of Amita's insecurities and took it upon himself to get rid of the same. This was followed by months of careful talking and making her understand of her self-worth and value.

Finally, all of Anand's efforts did bear fruit and Amita learned to value herself. She did consent for the marriage.

The Next Hurdle In The Path

After Amita was persuaded into the marriage, the next challenge that lay in front of the couple was to convince Anand's parents about the same. They were not interested in having a wheelchair-bound daughter-in-law into the household.

However, it was the couple's love and faith in each other that made them convince the two families involved about the sanctity of their feelings for each other. Eventually, both the families agreed to the marriage.

A Love Story That Ends Happily

Today, both the households are busy in the wedding preparations. The couple is going to exchange the vows in less than 48 hours.

Both sets of parents and extended families are going lengths to ensure that the marriage goes on perfectly. After all, this type of a one-of-a-kind love story does deserve a picture-perfect ending.

Here is wising the lovely couple a lifetime of marital bliss, as they get bound in the vows of marriage.