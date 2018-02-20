What To Do When Your Boyfriend Is Not Romantic Enough?

1. Tell Him What You Want

Chances are that your boyfriend is not even realizing that he is not being romantic. So the first thing that you must do in order to solve this problem is to tell him that the problem exists. Once he realizes how much this means to you, he will make a note of it and try to correct himself. This will save your relationship and give you what you want; hence, it is important that you do not feel scared to speak up your mind.

2. Dress Up Well

While you may feel that your boyfriend is not romantic anymore, the reason for the same may be the fact that you yourself have become less attractive now. So make sure you invest in personal hygiene and groom yourself well. That way your boyfriend will feel more attracted towards you and this will obviously make him more romantic.

3. Do Not Nag Him

There might be thousands of reasons why your boyfriend is not being romantic towards you. It might be some past relationship experience or some other reason which makes him resent his romantic side. You being a demanding girlfriend or constantly nagging him about the same will only make him begin to hate you, and that is something you do not want.

4. Don’t Compare Him To Other Romantic Men

The male ego is a very sensitive thing and as a girlfriend it is your utmost duty to ensure that the same is not hindered. By comparing your boyfriend with other romantic men, you are hurting his ego. This will not make him romantic. In fact, this might make him even less romantic than what he is currently. The worst that you can do is to compare your boyfriend's romantic abilities with that of your boss. Make sure that you never do that.

5. Compromise On Mutual Events

Your boyfriend may want you to indulge in things that you yourself are not particularly fond of. While this ranges from that of a sports event to him expecting that you spend time with him while he plays video games, make sure you do not refuse any of it. That way he will be grateful to you for all that you have done and the next time you ask him out on a romantic date, he will be happy to comply.

6. Appreciate Him

Once you have pointed it out that you want him to be more romantic, chances are that he will be making attempts on the same. Make sure you appreciate the same. You cannot expect him to turn over a new leaf overnight. By being patient with him and appreciating the baby moves that he is making you will build a stronger relationship and have all that romance that you have always wanted.

7. Go Beyond The Cliché Romance

It is important for you to realize that romance can be found in the most unlikely of places. So come out of the opinion that romance can happen only in a candle light dinner. Rather try to go for activities that both of you are fond of. If the activity itself is enjoyable, romance will find its way.

8. Initiate The Romance

If you really want some bit of romance in your love life and you haven't been able to get that room from your boyfriend, do not hesitate to introduce the same to your relationship. Gone are the days when only a man could do that. In today's world of gender equality, there is no reason why you should not just go ahead and spoil your boyfriend.

9. Tell Him How Much He Means To You

Often we end up loving a person but not telling him the same. We take it for granted that the other person will know. But remember that your boyfriend is no mind reader. By telling him that you love him, you are actually encouraging him to open up to you, which will make him more romantic. Another way of telling him about his importance in your life is to shower him with presents.

10. There Is More To Life Than Romance

It is very important that you get this fact loud and clear in your head. Just because he is not romantic it does not mean that he loves you any less. Not everyone has the same way of expressing love. In case he is not being all that romantic, you can consider stopping trying to change him and rather try to accept him for who he is. That way you will find yourself to be much happier in love.