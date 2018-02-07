Valentine Week: All You Need To Know About Rose Day On February 7

Love Among Friends Contrary to popular belief, Rose Day is not restricted to that of lovers alone. There are different types of roses that signify different things. Roses may well be exchanged between friends. After all friendship is the purest form of love. Yellow rose is a symbol of exuberance and may be exchanged among friends on this day. Pink rose symbolizes gratitude and may be given to someone who you love.

Love To The Dead As sad as it may sound, the fact is that often we realize the value of a person when he or she is no more. In such a situation by placing a white rose near his grave or in front of his photo on this auspicious day, you will feel more at peace with yourself. The white roses symbolize chastity and purity. Avoid giving a white rose to someone who is alive (at least on this romantic day).

To The Different Kinds Of Love The lavender rose signifies ‘love at first sight'. So, if you have a crush on someone and you have not expressed the same, you can go ahead by giving him or her a lavender rose on this day. In case you are in love with someone and want to take the relationship to the next level, you can go for an orange rose. Orange rose signifies passion and desire. However if you just want to tell someone how beautiful they are, go for the peach rose. This colour symbolizes modesty and is a representation of love and appreciation. In case you are still confused about which colour to choose, you can always go for the conventional red rose.

When Food Is Love For people whose first love is food, there are ample ways of celebrating the rose day. Gulab phirni is one delicacy that must be savored on this day. Use of cardamom powder, high-grade saffron strands along with rose powder and rose water makes this dish a special favourite for Rose Day. Other than that, one can go for rose petal sorbet that is prepared from rose petals, egg whites and lemon juice.

Food For The Lazy Ones Being a romantic and lazy foodie is not a very good combination in real life. It is all the way truer if you are looking forward to celebrating the Rose Day in style. However, rest assured pears in saffron and rose syrup is the perfect rose-flavoured dish for you. It not just looks highly sophisticated on the plate, but is very easy to make and delicious to taste.

Celebrating It The Conventional Way For people who like to stick to old school ways, one of the best means of celebrating the Rose Day is to deck up the master bed with rose petals. You can also go out of the way and arrange for rose-scented candles. With proper lighting, the ambience can be created such that things are just right and it is a perfect start to the most romantic week of the year.

Going The Extra Mile For people who are ready to put in a little extra effort to make this day stand out, one of the best possible options is to have a balloon filled with rose petals and when the setting is romantic enough, getting your partner to burst the same. Other than this, couples can go for ordering rose-themed food or go out for candle-light dinners on the same theme. Restaurants in almost all major towns and cities are offering this type of themed food on this day.