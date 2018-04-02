Love Beyond Words: All About Deepika And Ranveer's Love Story

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's onscreen and offscreen chemistry has been the talk of the town for the longest time now.

The couple has neither accepted nor denied their relationship status, but their equation has a different story to tell altogether and all their pictures and body language towards each other has a different story to tell as well.

DeepVeer may never have confirmed the many rumors of the two being in a relationship with each other, but the two never hesitate when it comes to supporting or praising each other.

While Deepika and Ranveer are yet to make their relationship official, the rumors of their marriage have been doing the rounds for a long time now. The two do admit to sharing an extremely close bond with each other, but that's all that they have got to say.

It's been almost five years since they reportedly started dating on the sets of Ram Leela and naturally, everyone is speculating about their marriage now.

The power couple's every outing together fuels the rumors of their marriage, but when some weeks ago, Ranveer confessed that marriage was on his mind, it felt as if he was indeed very close to getting married.

Let's see the timeline of Deepika and Ranveer's love story.

2012:-

This was the first year of their love, as they reportedly started dating in the sets of the movie, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. The public interest in their relationship started growing in direct proportion to the fierceness with which the couple tried keeping things private when they first started out.

Ranveer and Deepika started knowing each other in the movie sets before the sparks flew. The most awaited half-a-decade old love story started from then. The budding romance was kept under wraps then. When the movie turned 4 years old, Ranveer captioned, "Don't we look great together?" on an Instagram throwback picture to the making of the film, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela.



2013:-

Being the two most sought actors in Bollywood, both had to be away from home for months and the bridge between them was connected by frequent visits of Ranveer at Deepika's movie sets. There was also a cameo in the movie, "Finding Fanny", where Ranveer played the husband of Deepika.

2014:-

Their love story from on screen to live screen went up with the Zee Cine Awards 2014, where the duo performed their greatest hits together on the stage. The happiness on their face was not hidden from people's eyes and they became the talk of the town, of being new lovebirds.

Ranveer often speaks about his fondness for Deepika in public and Deepika reverts to the same magnitude. Even though they haven't made their relationship public, we are certain of the emotions they two shares for each other.

2015:-

This year marked for the couple's love brimming on stage as Ranveer went down on one knee and serenaded the song 'Ram Chahe Leela'.

They have a powerhouse of love and admiration for each other. They never fail to express their respect, admiration, and adoration they have for each other.

In another occasion of Karan Johar's party, while Deepika was leaving with Karan Johar, Ranveer was seen following with a rose behind.

2016:-

With attending parties together to Ranveer constantly gazing at Deepika during a press conference in the IIFA Awards, the couple never fell short of love for each other.

It was like a learning curve for the duo and they officially made it public when Ranveer escorted Deepika out of the Ambani's bash late, hand-in-hand.

2017:-

It was a year for Deepika, as she marked her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Ranveer not only became a dutiful boyfriend and supported the actress all throughout but also gave moral support during the movie's Mumbai release.

The couple has come far enough with their relationship getting stronger each passing day.

2018:-

The couples have been rumored to be marrying for a long time. And even now the speculation continues. DeepVeer's recent holiday at the Maldives says a lot here too.

With rumors spreading of DeepVeer tying the knot this December, we haven't received an official confirmation of the same. But as fans, we have craved a long time, for now, to see them as a married couple.

Do you think DeepVeer marriage is happening this year? Write your views in the comment section.