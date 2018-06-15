I Kissed On The First Date. I Don't Know If That's OK?

You went out for a date. You and your date just had a great evening. Your date held the door for you and you said something insightful about fiction, and you both agreed that human minds are the biggest fiction. It was your first date with the person and en the end before you parted the ways you both kissed.

Now that you have done it, you have questions in your mind. These questions are making you curious and your mind is asking you about many things.

The single most important question that goes on in your mind is "was it okay to kiss on the first date?"

There are certain ways to analyse it. It depends from people to people. You might think that the first kiss is not a big of a deal and you might also think what did I do, etc. It all depends on your perception.

Let's see the various reasons why kissing is ok.

1. Sexual chemistry is intense

You and your date feel the intense connection on the first date and you kissed. This says a lot about the sexual chemistry between you and your date. The reason behind this kiss was the uncontrolled feelings you both felt for each other. This indicates you and your date have a great bonding from the start and you can get more of it in the coming dates.

2. Mutual Attraction Between You and Your Date

The kiss happened because you and your date had been in contact for sometime and now that connection made every sense of attraction between you and your date.

3. The Perfect Date

When you feel your date was perfect and your partner is perfect for you, you kissed. This is because you and your partner felt the sensual touch and appealed to each other. The setting and the environment did play the role as well. This led to the kiss.

4. One Time Meet

You met your date but there was no chemistry between the both of you. Your date seems to be a very nice person and everything is perfect. But the sensual chemistry between you and your date is absent and in that case, you just kiss to have a good memory. So, kissing is ok.

5. You Already Loved Your Date

When you already have a crush or infatuation or even love your date and after meeting that just doubled and you couldn't resist yourself, so you kissed. This is natural and this sends your date the impression of you being totally into them.

6. You want to know your date's 'gentleman' nature

To know your date's nature is to get into your pants or to just be as cordial and subtle as you can be seen when you and your date kiss. If he advances sexually while kissing, he is the next jerk that you were scared of and if he is as subtle as you are while passionately kissing you, he is a man of honour and he knows his boundaries.

There are times when you and your date start from passionately kissing and go deeper into each other's sexual boundaries even in the first date. This is because you both have an equal consent for this.

7. You get to know how your date feels

When you kiss in the first date, you understand the flow of emotions between you and your date. This shows the magnitude of how your date feels for you when he kisses you with passion and if the date is just kissing you for the sake of it, remember to not meet him again.

8. You are a modern woman and you don't care about societal norms

You are the bold, young, modern woman and you don't care about what anyone thinks. If you kiss on your first date it means you don't wait for your dating partner whom you met for the first time to kiss you. If you feel like, you just go ahead and kiss. It is because you wanted it. There is nothing wrong in doing what your heart wants. Gearing up to kiss is as beautiful as putting the white gown for your marriage.

9. You kiss to promise

When people kiss in the first date, it eventually means that they both promise to go for more dates. This is one reason why people kiss on the first date.

Now you think what reason was yours to kiss on the first date.

If you liked reading the article, give a thumbs up below in the comment section and don't forget to write feedback.