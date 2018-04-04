How To Control Anger In A Relationship? Measures You Should Apply

Anger is dangerous in a relationship. It breaks the bond between people. It kills love. It destroys people's emotion.

Does it hamper your relationship?

There are so many questions that come to our mind related to anger in a relationship, but there never seems to be a solution for it.

"Anger hidden in the heart tears your love apart" - A Mixed Nerve

Resentment and anger in relationships often stem from utter dismay at how your partner could have possibly done what they did.

When anger drives your path in a relationship, you know you are meeting with an accident.

To avoid such problems, you need to control your anger as much as possible.

Controlling anger is hard, but the way to get it done is not. It takes patience and perseverance to control your anger.

So, let's see the methods to control anger in a relationship.

1. Keep Yourself Calm

Most of us get aggressive when having an argument with our partner. This aggression takes the form of anger if continued.

Try not to be aggressive at all. Be calm and have a discussion about the problems that you both are facing and let it go that way. This way, you not only control your aggression, but you also do not engage in an anger mode at all.

This is a very effective method to not let anger enter into your relationship.

2. Take A Time Out

If you feel you are not being able to control your anger in the relationship, take some time for yourself.

If you are getting angry in between a conversation and it is an important one, tell your partner this conversation is important to me; but you need a break and you will push this topic into a conversation, once you feel light at heart and when anger has subsided.

This way, you vent or channel your anger.

3. Take A Deep Breath

Focus on your breath when you get angry. This calms your body and mind.

It separates you from the situation. It creates a diversion for your anger and doesn't affect the situation you are in. Breathe in and out from your diaphragm and then let yourself feel calm and reserved. This way, you avoid anger in varied situations.

4. Reverse Count From 10 to 1.

This is a very effective method and it takes the anger away. The moment you feel you are getting angry, free your hands, unfold your fist and just count backward from 10 to 1.

This helps you indirectly reducing the anger rising in your mind. It helps in managing anger at any point in time.

5. Think Before You Speak

In the heat of the moment, it's easy to say something you'll later regret. But this causes a lot of trouble in the relationship. To avoid it, take a few moments to collect your thoughts before saying anything. This way, you know you are not saying anything that you never wanted to say; but with anger, it just popped up.

Allow your partner to do the same. This way, you can directly prevent creating a path for anger to walk in.

6. Become An Active Listener

Try repeating what your partner said and then try to answer. This way, you practice active listening and at the same time, you become certain of your partner's feelings. Also, you absorb the anger that was otherwise going to resurface.

7. Know The Signs Of Anger

Anger never solves any problems but increases it. In order to stop being angry, know the anger that is brimming inside you. Find out the signs of your anger and then you can just control it better. All the clenched fists, trembling, sweating, banging head, etc., are the signs of anger.

Learn the ways to control it and that way, you can control your outcome of anger.

8. Pinch Yourself

Getting angry in a relationship? Just pinch yourself everytime you become angry. It is a simple and funny way to make your anger realize its limits.

These are the certain methods by which you can not only control anger but also have a healthy and happy relationship.

