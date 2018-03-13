5 Most Common Relationship Problems And Ways to Resolve These

1. Inability To Communicate:-

Communication is the key to build a successful relation for its the stepping stone to understand each other. Inability to communicate with your partner, leaves you drained and you lose hope in the relationship. Certain specified problems are lack of stating your point of view, inability to express what you feel or need, abstracted listener, ungracious and offensive talking, yelling, slamming things while conversing and denigrating each other.

To overcome these problems, you have to make sure to communicate regularly, become an attentive listener, be more positive in the conversation or become more assertive and never let anger or irritation guide the conversation.

2. Trust Issues

This is one of the main problems and that often leads to a failed relationship, if not tackled well. It basically is mind games that we play with ourselves. We turn to think about the worst possible scenarios and try to test our partner in varied ways. Lack of intimacy, past relationships insecurities and often cheating lead to us having trust issues too. Trust issues originate basically from experience in early phases of childhood like inadequate nurturing, abuse, mistreatment, etc., thus making these some of them have trust issues when they become adults.



To avoid trust issues, you must practice trusting others, talk about yourself, converse regularly about the smallest things that matter to you, discuss about your daily life, discuss secrets, try to analyze things from your partner's perspective, be honest, let go of the past and repeat all of them as a process to become better each day.

3. Incompatibility

We all have dated someone later realizing we are not at all compatible, which has even ended a few relationships. Our priorities differ, we feel jaded after a certain period, wherein both have extreme end demands, for instance one likes to sit at home while the other wants a road trip. These small disagreements and reasons can make one feel that the partner is not compatible and hence it is better to take a different road.



You can easily let go of incompatibility by spending more time with your partner, having a playful time, being more intimate and trying to do things that either of you like. This leads to a happy and successful relationship.

4. Inadequate Intimacy

One major reason why relationships fall apart is the decrease in the level of intimacy the couple has. Intimacy is all about how close you can get to your partner. Intimacy often regenerates the love that becomes stagnant after a certain period of time. It helps the couple to rejuvenate their lost love.

To get back the level of desire for each other, both must reach out to their personal fantasies and try out on each other giving them new ideas to make love. Flirt through the eyes, texts, or even by touch. It's all about making each other feel loved.

5. Time

The key asset in relationship is giving each other "time". If you fail to give your partner the same, be certain of the relation being burned down to ashes. It is often seen that partners take each other for granted and that can lead to arguments, fights, discussions, etc., which makes things worse.

Spend more time with your partner by going for a walk, sometimes drop in at the office for lunch, book advance dates, read books together, play board games and cook together. Do everything that would help you connect with each other and spend some quality time.

These are the most common relationship problems and the ways you can resolve them. Every couple has a different mindset and every individual has an own perception towards relationships. Based on general inquiries and observance, the above listed have been found to be the most common factors that could probably create problems in relationships.

If you find any more common factors that you think are a must to be mentioned in this article, feel free to write about them in the comments section below. We adore people who review and comment.