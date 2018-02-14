Celebrating 14th February 2018: The Nerdy Way

1. Build Your Planetarium

For this, all that you will need is glue, stickers, and may be some ‘glow in the dark' chart paper. After that all that you need to do is to let your creativity flow. Working together in building a planetarium of your own will complete the little world that the two of you have created for yourselves and will provide a very good opportunity to strengthen the bond that the two of you share.

2. Real Stargazing

Give the fancy restaurant or pub a miss and start preparing for a dinner picnic. Bundle up and head to the nearest park for some uninterrupted stargazing. Trust us, nothing can get more romantic than this and you will not regret missing out on the Valentine's day-themed dinner at that posh restaurant.

3. Silent Discos

If both of you are nerds, chances are that you do not like the loud music and the overtly rough ambiance of a disco. In such a situation, the best thing that you can do is head for a silent disco. In a silent disco, people dance to their own music that is played in their headsets. Thus, the ambiance is much more peaceful and it is ideal for nerdy couples.

4. Build Your Own Lego City

Considering that you people want to spend your entire lifetime with each other and build a future for yourself, the best thing that you can start with is building your own Lego city. This way, you will not just spend quality time with each other, but you will also make the most out of your creative instincts.

5. Bake Your Love

Spend some quality time together in the kitchen. You can consider baking cookies together. You can use your Star Wars, Marvel or DC-themed cookie cutters to make the experience more nerdy and thereby more memorable. Remember, the couple that cooks together, stays together.

6. Cuddle Up

Make some Earl Grey tea, cuddle up in that couch and go on a Star Trek marathon. Alternately, watch your all-time favourite movies together or go on a binge watching marathon in Netflix. A good company and an even better collection of movies is the best combination ever.

7. Be Cheesy In Your Own Way

Do silly things like posing for self portraits together using every possible filter in Instagram. The memories you make now will make you smile when you look at them ten years down the line. You can even consider making funny GIFs of your past memories. So yes, once in a blue moon, it is okay for nerds to be cheesy.

8. Visit The Vineyard

You can drop in at the nearest vineyard for some authentic wine testing. It is always a good idea to try out something new. So, in case there is a particular type of wine that you know you have not tasted, make it to the bucket list of things you are going to do with your Valentine on the 14th of February. Remember, life is too short to have un-tasted wine.

9. Play Games Together

Go for snooker or a bowling session together. It really does not matter who wins the game. At the end of the day, both of you have won each other's hearts. The time you spend playing will give you memories to look back to when you are at your lowest.

10. Visit The Local Science Museum Or Planetarium

Although this might sound clichéd and boring, the fact remains that every time you go there, you will end up learning something new. Thus, making the decision of visiting these places all over again with the love of your life is a decision that you will not regret. You might even want to consider wanting to walk through a vivarium and check out some exotic species of reptiles.

11. Gifting Geeky Gifts

If you are unsure about what to gift your valentine, don't even consider the usual flowers, chocolates and roses. Instead, go for something geeky (How about a poster from Deadpool?). Remember that as a couple you are just not like the others and it is perfectly normal to be who you are.

12. Blog Together

It does not really matter how good or bad you are at it. Having a blog together symbolizes the fact that you are walking through the path of life together. That is all that should matter. And while you are at it, you might not even realize, but your command over the language will increase drastically. Thus, this is one habit that must make its way to your Valentine Day's to-do list.