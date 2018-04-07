9 Movies You Need To Watch With Your Lover

Every couple seeks for romance and they seek for movies that show them romance in varied versions.

Here are 9 movies based on romance and beauty of relationships.

No, you just won't find Titanic, The Notebook, etc., here.

Some movies are too popular and are extremely romantic.

But here you will find certain movies that are way more romantic and underrated.

Movies You Need To Watch With Your Lover:

1. Tres Metros Sobre El-Cielo

A girl from a rich background falls in love with a guy from the streets. He being a street thug, bike racer falls in love with this school girl and their relationship proceeds, she gets to know of his past. The charms of the guy take over, as she madly falls in love with him. A Spanish movie with a brilliant story and a tragic love ending is a perfect watch.

Plenty of action and unexpected romantic moments. Romeo and Juliet in the streets of Spain are what this movie has got to offer.



2. When Harry Met Sally

The story follows the title characters from the time they meet just before sharing a cross-country drive, through twelve years of chance encounters in New York City. The film raises the question "Can men and women ever just be friends?" This is a perfect watch over a tub of popcorn and a glass full of coke.



3. Jerry Maguire

When slick sports agent Jerry Maguire has a crisis of conscience, he pens a heartfelt company-wide memo that promptly gets him fired. Desperate to hang on to the athletes that he represents, Jerry starts his own management firm, with only single mother Dorothy Boyd joining him in his new venture. Banking on their sole client, football player Rod Tidwell, Jerry, and Dorothy begin to fall in love as they struggle to make their business work.

4. Amélie

"Amélie" is a fanciful romantic comedy about a young woman who discretely orchestrates the lives of the people around her, creating a world exclusively of her own making. Watch this for a happy time.

5. Moonstruck

No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta accepts a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny. Loretta falls deeper in love with someone else and she comes to learn that she's not the only one in her family with a secret romance.

6. Requiem For A Dream

Imaginatively evoking the inner landscape of human beings longing to connect, to love and feel loved, the film is a parable of happiness gloriously found and tragically lost. It is about parallel stories that reflect about several characters in the movie.

7. Eternal Sunshine Of A Spotless Mind

After a painful breakup, Clementine undergoes a procedure to erase memories of her former boyfriend Joel from her mind. When Joel discovers that Clementine is going to extremes to forget their relationship, he undergoes the same procedure and slowly begins to forget the woman that he loved. Thus, begins the story of connection, love and the ways to find yourself in love, everytime you wake up.

8. Notting Hill

William Thacker is a London bookstore owner whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when famous American actress Anna Scott appears in his shop. The encounter over spilled orange juice leads to a kiss and later becomes a total love affair.

9. Before Sunrise

This movie plot is in Vienna. On the way, American Jesse meets Celine, a student returning to Paris. After long conversations forge a surprising connection between them.

Jesse convinces Celine to get off the train with him in Vienna. As they both have no money for lodging, they wander the city together, taking in the experiences of Vienna and each other.

As the night progresses, their bond makes a difficult choice in the morning.

Watch these 9 movies to rekindle love and pass time together.