Hug Day 2020: Ready To Hug Your Special Someone? Then Do It The Right Way!
Every year 21 January marks the Hugs Day and therefore, we all look forward to loveful hugs from our loved ones. Well, if you have never hugged anyone in the past then you might need some training and therefore, it is necessary for you to perfect the art of hugging.
First, Make Her Crave For A Hug
Thrill Her With A Gift To Make Her Feel Like Hugging You
Don't Be Fast Or Harsh
Don't Squeeze Her
Show Passion And Love
Know When To Let Go And When To Start Again
Know When To Stop
Of course, nobody can teach you romance but learning some basics will definitely help you know what might work and what may misfire. Yes, when you do things awkwardly, you may never be able to take a woman till the bedroom because women sense a man's qualities in every conversation, meeting and even with a hug and a kiss.
If you fail the test, you will be denied the higher pleasures. So, here is a small guide that may help you out. Men, read it carefully as today is the hug day.
If you knew her for sometime, you have to do some ground work. In every conversation with her, try to praise her beauty in a very subtle way. Never make it look obvious. When a woman is treated like a queen, she will surely like to hug you. Get ready for that special day.
On that special day, come up with either a thrilling news or a thoughtful gift which makes her feel like hugging you instantly. Keep your body language open so that she feels comfortable to hug you.
Just because she hugged you, it doesn't mean she wants to get laid. So, treat her gently instead of being too fast or greedy in touching her.
When she hugs you tightly, resist the temptation to squeeze her. Of course, every man would feel like squeezing a woman when suddenly a hug is offered. But don't do that.
Every cell in your body should communicate your love and passion during the hug. If you can't pull it off, forget about learning the art of hugging.
Nobody can breathe if you hug for half an hour. So, gently release your grip, say a few words and again tighten. Repeat this process for some time sensing her reactions to know whether she wants more.
If you keep hugging forever, you will never see her again as she will run away from your company. So, know when to stop.