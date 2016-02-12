ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hug Day 2020: Ready To Hug Your Special Someone? Then Do It The Right Way!

    By
    |

     

    Every year 21 January marks the Hugs Day and therefore, we all look forward to loveful hugs from our loved ones. Well, if you have never hugged anyone in the past then you might need some training and therefore, it is necessary for you to perfect the art of hugging.

    Related: Chocolate Day: Why Women Crave For It

    Of course, nobody can teach you romance but learning some basics will definitely help you know what might work and what may misfire. Yes, when you do things awkwardly, you may never be able to take a woman till the bedroom because women sense a man's qualities in every conversation, meeting and even with a hug and a kiss.

    Related: Promise Day: 10 Promises Girls Expect From Boyfriends

    If you fail the test, you will be denied the higher pleasures. So, here is a small guide that may help you out. Men, read it carefully as today is the hug day.

    Array

    First, Make Her Crave For A Hug

    If you knew her for sometime, you have to do some ground work. In every conversation with her, try to praise her beauty in a very subtle way. Never make it look obvious. When a woman is treated like a queen, she will surely like to hug you. Get ready for that special day.

    Array

    Thrill Her With A Gift To Make Her Feel Like Hugging You

    On that special day, come up with either a thrilling news or a thoughtful gift which makes her feel like hugging you instantly. Keep your body language open so that she feels comfortable to hug you.

    Array
     

    Don't Be Fast Or Harsh

    Just because she hugged you, it doesn't mean she wants to get laid. So, treat her gently instead of being too fast or greedy in touching her.

    Array

    Don't Squeeze Her

    When she hugs you tightly, resist the temptation to squeeze her. Of course, every man would feel like squeezing a woman when suddenly a hug is offered. But don't do that.

    Array

    Show Passion And Love

    Every cell in your body should communicate your love and passion during the hug. If you can't pull it off, forget about learning the art of hugging.

    Array

    Know When To Let Go And When To Start Again

    Nobody can breathe if you hug for half an hour. So, gently release your grip, say a few words and again tighten. Repeat this process for some time sensing her reactions to know whether she wants more.

    Array

    Know When To Stop

    If you keep hugging forever, you will never see her again as she will run away from your company. So, know when to stop.

    More LOVENews  

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue