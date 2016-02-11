Promise Day 2020: 10 Promises You Can Make To Your Partner Love And Romance oi-Praveen Kumar

Every year, Promise Day is celebrated on the fifth day of Valentine's Week i.e., on 11 February. This is the day of Valentine's week when couples make promises to each other. The intention behind making promises in a relationship is to make it happier and stronger. When couples make promises to each other, they tend to show their commitment and honesty in the relationship. Once you fulfill a promise that you made to your partner, your bond strengthens and your partner trusts you even more.

As we know the foundation of every relationship in this world is trust and commitment. The best way to show how much you love your partner is through a fulfilled promise. So, let us celebrate this day by coming up with interesting promises.

Read on to know about some promises that you can make in your relationship.

Also read: History Of Valentine's Day: Know The Origin And Why People Celebrate This Day

I Will Love You More, Even When You Grow Old. You can make this promise to your partner and let him or her know that no matter what your love for them will never fade away. I Will Be Loyal To You, No Matter What Loyalty and fidelity are needed in every relationship. If you aren't loyal to your partner, you won't be able to make the relationship healthy and happy one. So if you are looking forward to making some promises to your partner, then include this one on your list. Together, We Will Face Every Problem In a relationship, you need to support your partner, especially during a tough time. Also, you need to ensure that you stand by your partner when he or she is going through some difficult problems in life. Your Folks Are My Folks And In Every Situation I'll Treat Them With Respect All of us want our loved ones to be treated with dignity and respect. So if you are willing to win your partner's heart, then you can think of making this promise to him or her. I Promise You To Let You Be Who You Are Let your partner know that under no circumstances, you will ask him or her to change. But yes, you can ask your partner to improve themselves by working on their weaknesses. Also read: Valentine's Day 2020: 21 Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Partner Or Spouse There Will Be No Infidelity In Our Relationship As already mentioned, honesty and fidelity are one of the most important pillars in a relationship, you can think of making a promise for the same. I Will Make Sure To Sort Out The Problems In An Effective Way There can be times when either of you will get mad at the other one and in that case, it is utter foolishness to over-react. Instead, you can stay calm and try to make your partner understand things. This way you can sort out the problem in a better way. Nothing Will Affect Our Bond, Especially The Incidents From Past You can make this promise to your partner to let him or her know that you'll ensure nothing affects your relationship. And you shall never dig out the past and compare him or her with your ex. I Promise To Spend More Time With You You can let your partner know that you will be spending more time, energy and resources to make your relationship happy and healthy. I Quit Drinking And Smoking If you are someone who is quite addicted to drinking and smoking, then you can think of overcoming your addiction. This will surely make your partner feel special and loved. Also read: 38 Sweet And Unique Things To Do On This Valentine's Day We wish you a Happy Promise And Valentine's Day!!