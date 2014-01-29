Top 8 Tips To Attract An Older Woman

It is not the easiest of the things to do. Attracting women of your age or someone who is slightly younger than you is a totally different task. However, to impress and attract a woman who is elder to you requires maturity and experience on your part. In most cases, the woman you are trying to impress would be experienced and wise, seeking more than physical attraction from their men.

Older women would be in a different league to what you might be used to with women of your age. It is important, not to rush them or try to impose yourself on elder women. It is also important to note that not all women would be keen to seek men who are younger to them. Hence, it would be wise on your part to study your woman and know if she is into younger men.

Using pickup lines are not always advisable. Women older to you would be seeking men with substance than with mere style. Most women over 40 would not be in any rush to get physical, hence you may have to work that much harder to impress them.

You have to have lots of patience and confidence to attract elder women. It is important to be yourself rather than fake yourself. Your uniqueness is something a woman would be attracted to if you are different from what she has experienced all her life.

Let's see the top 8 tips by which you can attract an older woman.

1. Confidence

As a youngster, you would be insecure to a large extent trying to find an identity for yourself. When it comes to approaching a woman who is over and above your age, you must approach her with all your confidence. You should be straightforward with the woman and talk fluently.

2. Maturity

To get the attention of an older woman, show a lot of maturity. Your talk and approach must show your maturity in terms of what you talk and how you reach out to her.

3. Assertive

A tip to attract older women: You must be assertive. A woman who is settled into a career or way senior to you would not be seeking a partner who is a pushover.

4. Keep Things Moving

After you make your initial moves and finally get her to talk, you must not let her interest fade during the initial stages. Keep her interested in you by good talk. Narrate your past experiences and ask her a lot of interesting questions that are not yet too personal.

5. Humour

You must draw a line between slapstick jokes to mature humour. Slip in intelligent and original humour into your talk. Women, in general, seek humour. Never dull the moment with emotions and other petty jokes that take away the excitement of your meeting.

6. No Age Talk

You are younger to her and it would not be wise to remind her about it. Do not speak of age-related topics or things like college that would make her feel her age.

7. Physical Relationship

When you do get your relationship to a physical intimacy stage, it is important you do your research and make sure your lovemaking session is intimate with lots of passion.

8. Be A Gentleman

Even though you are younger than her, it is no license to behave immaturely. Be a gentleman and treat your woman with the utmost respect care and most importantly with lots of love. Present yourself like a gentleman in terms of talk as well as dressing.

These are the top 8 tips to attract an older woman. Remember it all depends upon how you behave with a woman. Older women are very particular and in order to lure them, you have to work really hard in understanding the nature they have and portray. Be more patient with them and showcase your attributes with class. You have all it takes; just be yourself.

If you liked reading the article, do give your feedback below in the comment section. If you have any relationship-related query that you need to solve, write to us at boldsky@oneindia.co.in

Cheers!