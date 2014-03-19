Happy International Kissing Day! 10 Different Types Of Kisses & Meanings

On the International Kissing Day, let's talk about the types of kisses and their meaning. It is the first form of flesh and bones communicating and it is the initiation of every love story.

Have you been kissed in your relationship and wondered what that kiss meant? Kissing is one of the most beautiful ways to express your love for the other person, especially if you have taken the relationship to another level. Kissing on the lips is not everyone's cup of tea. But there are various other kisses which one loves to receive when in a relationship.

Kissing is one among the many universal acts of showing love, don't you agree? Almost everyone who is in a relationship receives or gives a kiss at some point. A kiss can be placed on any part of the body and it is a sensual moment for the couple.

According to a few, a kiss can be a mysterious thing which you need to interpret at times. For those who are dating, it is especially true when you take the first few steps of seeing someone. There are many different types of kisses which are exchanged in a relationship.

Trying to understand what the other person is attempting to communicate through that particular kiss can become difficult at times.

Take a look at the 10 different types of kisses and their meanings.

Peck On The Cheek

This is a polite kiss. It can mean several things, depending on the person and how long the two of you have been dating. On a first date, if you receive this type of kiss, it means testing the waters without seeming too aggressive.

Open-eyed Kiss

If you realise that the other person is not closing his/her eyes when you kiss, it only means that your partner is a spectator rather than a participant. It is a different type of kiss, mostly shared by new couples.

Full-mouth Kiss

Eyes closed and the kiss is lingering, it shows both of you are enjoying the moment.

French Kiss

This is one of the most loved kisses shared in a relationship. The kiss where tongues are fully involved means the person is feeling passionate and uninhibited in the physical relationship with you

The Vampire Kiss

A deep kiss on your partner's neck is called a vampire kiss. It also involves light biting and sucking which your partner will surely love. It is an intense and different type of kiss which means that your partner wants more than just a kiss from you.

The Neck Kiss

Neck kissing involves kissing someone's neck and most people love this type of kiss. The meaning of a neck kiss shows that your partner appreciates other parts of your body than just your lips.

The Air Kiss

The air kiss is a different type of kiss in a relationship. It is done by resting your cheeks on or near someone's cheeks and then producing a kiss sound. It shows a not so involved type of action with the partner.

The Earlobe Kiss

It involves taking someone's earlobe between the lips and tugging gently upwards or downwards. Through this kiss, it means that the person is ready to get intimate with their partner.

The Hand Kiss

One of the most gentle types of a kiss shared in a relationship. The hand kiss means respect, adoration and kindness.

Forehead Kiss

The forehead kiss means that you are just friends, however, it depends on how it is planted! It also means showing deep affection to a loved one.

These are the various ways in which you can start your flesh and bones connection and these ways never fall short of its glory.

If you liked reading the article, share it.

Don't forget to give your feedback below.