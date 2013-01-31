Things Women Hate But Men Love Love And Romance oi-Amrisha Sharma

There are many things that men dislike in women, but, it is not just one-sided. Even women dislike many things about men. We all have our own likes and dislikes. There are a few things that you might like but your partner will hate. But, we hardly like to change ourselves because of this. Thus, there are few differences that start building up due to these likes and dislikes.

For example, a man hates to see women gossip or is self-obsessed. Similarly, women hate men who are unclean or lazy. So, if you want to know things that women hate about men, here is the list. This list has general things that are applicable to a majority of men.

7 things women hate but men love:

Keeping the house dirty: This is one of the worst things that women hate but men love! Men do not like to clean their room by themselves but spread all the clothes, socks, food and other stuff all around the house. Women often end up fighting with their men for this.

Staying unclean: Not shaving their beard for more than a week is one of the things about men that women hate. Men feel lazy to shave or wash their hair every alternate day. Wearing the same old undies and shirts is something that men love but women hate the most.

Sleeping Like A Baby: Men love to have a sound sleep. They do not even realise if you sit beside them the whole night. Women on the other hand are more conscious. Sleeping is not something you can hate. But, sleeping the whole day on a weekend is definitely something that women would hate but men just love it! Expecting some quality time with your partner on weekends is normal for women. However, sleeping the whole day and being lousy spoils everything.

Being Unromantic: Yes! This is another thing that women hate about men. Men love being unromantic as it boosts their ego. Women can express themselves but a majority of men do not like to express their feelings. They take months or years to say "I Love You" again!

Cricket Addiction: Men love cricket and women hate it especially when they get completely lost in the game. How would you feel when you dress up sexy and come in front of him but he is busy looking at the stroke of the batsman on screen!

Watching Video Games: Most of the couples fight because their men love video games. Playing games to spend the weekend holiday is what men will love to do. But, this is another thing that women hate in men.

Lazy and 'let it go' Attitude: Aww!! Men would love to carry this attitude but women want to date men who are responsible.

These are a few things that women hate but men love. There can be few more things that you hate. Do you agree?