Your partner is your best friend. So, he/she becomes the first person with whom you should celebrate Friendship Day. He or she is the closest one to you. You fight with them but still love them the most. But, if there is one person with whom you would want to share all your sorrow and joy, then that would definitely be your partner.

Get these fun ideas to celebrate Friendship Day with your partner.

A Cake

Let the food do all the talking this Friendship Day. A partner is always a friend first. So make or buy a cake of your partner's favourite flavour and write 'Happy Friendship Day Sweetheart' on it. Just wait for the clock to strike twelve at night the previous day, and then bring out the cake. This sweet and pleasant surprise will make your partner smile with delight. This is one of the most amazing Friendship Day ideas that will make your moments special.

Make A Scrap Book

As your partner is a friend and lifetime companion in one, so make this day special for him/her. Take a scrapbook and paste all the pictures of those special moments you have spent together. This is one of the Friendship Day ideas that will bring back the sweet memories of the bygone days for both of you.

Go Out Camping

Celebrate Friendship Day with your partner by camping out in someplace. Friendship Day is anyways a Sunday, and what else can be better than it. You do not even need to take a day off. Get your bags packed on the weekend and celebrate Friendship Day with a different note out in the woods.

Small Gifts

Giving your partner small and thoughtful gifts is one of the best friendship ideas to be executed out on this day. A bunch of flowers or a box full of chocolates with a card is just enough to make your partner happy this Friendship Day. Sometimes a small and thoughtful gift can make a greater impact than any extravaganza.

Spending Time And Sharing

What else can be a better way to celebrate Friendship Day than to spend some quality time with your partner all alone. Couples don't get enough time to spare for each other all week. So, make Friendship Day an excuse to be together and enjoy the whole day with your best friend, that is your partner.

Share all your piled up thoughts and worries and promise to maintain the spirit of friendship all through the year.

Try these ideas and celebrate Friendship Day with your partner with a different note.