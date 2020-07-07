Just In
7 Ways To Stop Being Taken For Granted By Your Partner
Do you feel that your partner often takes you for granted? Do you find your partner is ignoring your suggestions and opinions every now and then? Well, then nothing can be worse than this. You may find it disheartening to see that your partner doesn't value you and take your for granted. Even if you try your best to make your partner feel happy and loved, there can be times when the spark in your relationship may fade away.
You may recall those days when you and your partner were enjoying your honeymoon phase and things were alright. But instead of feeling disappointed and heartbroken, you need to do a few things to stop being taken for granted by your partner. If you are wondering how you can do so, then scroll down this article to read more.
1. Talk To Your Partner About It
If you feel that your partner is taking you for granted, then you need to talk to him/her. You may wait for the right time to When things aren't going well in your relationship, then it indeed is the time to talk. You can start by explaining how you feel and how things have changed between you and your partner. While you talk about it, make sure that your conversation doesn't turn into a blame game.
2. Acknowledge Your Worth
Unless you do not acknowledge your worth, your partner may not stop taking you for granted. It is quite important for you to know that you are a wonderful person who deserves love and care. Take time to acknowledge your efforts in the relationship. You can tell your partner how beautifully you have been managing things for these many years and you can also try to be a bit witty. For example, if your partner doesn't say thank you after you have done something for him/her, then you can say ‘you are welcome'.
3. Pamper And Take Proper Care Of Yourself
Now that you have acknowledged your worth and self-respect, it's time to look after yourself. You need to understand that happiness comes from within and unless you aren't happy, things won't be alright. You can give priority to your interests and hobbies. Do things that make you feel happy and relaxed. This way you will be not only making yourself happy but also letting your partner know your worth.
4. Engage Yourself In Your Hobbies
Another way to stop being taken for granted by your partner is to engage yourself in your hobbies and things that are of interest. For example, if you like painting, then you can do the same. Instead of dying to have your partner's attention, you can read a book, watch a movie or dress up for yourself. This will also help you in working on yourself and gaining the attention of your partner.
5. Make Some Plans With Your Friends
You must not feel disappointed if your partner doesn't give you much attention and take you for granted. Instead, you can make some plans with your partner and spend some time with them. You can either go on a trip or watch a newly released movie. You don't have to expect from your partner that he/she would make some plans with you. Your partner will eventually understand that he/she has been taking you for granted and thus, he/she may try to work on this issue.
6. Stop Being Always Available For Your Partner
If you think being always available for your partner will help you to stop being taken for granted then this could be a wrong assumption. This will only make your partner ignore you even more. Instead of being always available for your partner, you need to focus on yourself. Try to learn new skills and work hard for making your career brighter. Trust us, this will make you happier and your partner may not take for granted anymore.
7. Learn To Say ‘No’
In order to stop being taken for granted, it is important that you learn to say ‘no'. We understand that saying ‘no' would sound a bit selfish to you, especially if you are a truly dedicated partner. If you do not want to do a particular thing, then you can tell the same to your partner. There's nothing wrong with saying ‘no' to things that make you feel uncomfortable and exhausted.