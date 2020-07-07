7 Ways To Stop Being Taken For Granted By Your Partner

1. Talk To Your Partner About It If you feel that your partner is taking you for granted, then you need to talk to him/her. You may wait for the right time to When things aren't going well in your relationship, then it indeed is the time to talk. You can start by explaining how you feel and how things have changed between you and your partner. While you talk about it, make sure that your conversation doesn't turn into a blame game.

2. Acknowledge Your Worth Unless you do not acknowledge your worth, your partner may not stop taking you for granted. It is quite important for you to know that you are a wonderful person who deserves love and care. Take time to acknowledge your efforts in the relationship. You can tell your partner how beautifully you have been managing things for these many years and you can also try to be a bit witty. For example, if your partner doesn't say thank you after you have done something for him/her, then you can say ‘you are welcome'.

3. Pamper And Take Proper Care Of Yourself Now that you have acknowledged your worth and self-respect, it's time to look after yourself. You need to understand that happiness comes from within and unless you aren't happy, things won't be alright. You can give priority to your interests and hobbies. Do things that make you feel happy and relaxed. This way you will be not only making yourself happy but also letting your partner know your worth.

4. Engage Yourself In Your Hobbies Another way to stop being taken for granted by your partner is to engage yourself in your hobbies and things that are of interest. For example, if you like painting, then you can do the same. Instead of dying to have your partner's attention, you can read a book, watch a movie or dress up for yourself. This will also help you in working on yourself and gaining the attention of your partner.

5. Make Some Plans With Your Friends You must not feel disappointed if your partner doesn't give you much attention and take you for granted. Instead, you can make some plans with your partner and spend some time with them. You can either go on a trip or watch a newly released movie. You don't have to expect from your partner that he/she would make some plans with you. Your partner will eventually understand that he/she has been taking you for granted and thus, he/she may try to work on this issue.

6. Stop Being Always Available For Your Partner If you think being always available for your partner will help you to stop being taken for granted then this could be a wrong assumption. This will only make your partner ignore you even more. Instead of being always available for your partner, you need to focus on yourself. Try to learn new skills and work hard for making your career brighter. Trust us, this will make you happier and your partner may not take for granted anymore. Womaniser Alert! 9 Telltale Signs You Are Dating One