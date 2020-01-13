8 Ways To Bring Your Relationship Back On Track When Your Partner Is Pulling Away

2. Admit Your Mistakes There can be times when you commit any mistake or hurt your partner without even realising it. The same can be done by your partner. These little issues can accumulate over the course of time to form a bigger problem. Therefore, if you have been ignoring your mistakes for a long time and now you find that your relationship is falling out, then it is better to seek an apology for your mistakes. Leave behind the ego and move ahead with love and affection. Being egoistic will not only harm your relationship and apologising for your mistakes won't make you inferior. In fact, it will save your relationship and will make you happier.

3. Keep Distractions At Bay If you are someone who pays more attention to things other than your relationship such as social media, friends, smartphones, work, etc. even while you are with your partner, then try to eliminate these distractions to some extent. Such as avoid using your phone unnecessarily when you are with your partner. Listen to your partner and talk about each other's day. Share your problems and ask your partner's opinion. Try stealing out some time from your busy schedule and spend it with your partner.

4. Give Space To Your Partner As soon as you feel that your partner is pulling away, you may tend to do all possible things to save your relationship. You may try to stick to your partner and do things to please him or her. But then you must understand that trying too hard to get back your partner in the relationship may make him or her feel annoyed. We are not saying that you should stop putting efforts to win back your partner, but you should give space to your partner. Let your partner breathe in his or her space. Also read: 10 Budget-Friendly Dating Ideas That Won't Break The Bank

5. Bring Positive Changes In You It can be possible that due to some of your bad habits your partner is moving away. Such as he or she may not like the fact that you are too lazy or careless. Even after he or she asked you to improve your behaviour or change certain habits, you never cared to listen to your partner's advice. Thus, you can try to stop your partner from slipping away by bringing out some positive changes. Let your partner know that you value his or her advice and are trying to make yourself more productive.

6. Say No To Boredom In Your Relationship One of the major reasons why couples distance themselves from each other is boredom in their relationship. It is a factor that can kill any relationship. Living a mundane life and thinking that it is good to spend your day in front of the TV is okay, but nothing exciting in your relationship can make things way too worse. Instead of repeating the same schedule, you can do things that bring happiness in your relationship. Such as you can learn something new or engage yourself in exploring places. You can also dedicate your weekends in some social services. Or you can go on a vacation together and visit some beautiful places to rekindle your romance.

7. Make Your Partner Feel Special Who said you can't do things to make your partner feel loved and special after you have spent a year or two? Remember those days when your relationship just started and you used to do things to make your partner feel special. You can do the same again. Let your partner feel that he or she still matters the most to you. Bring that initial enthusiasm and make him or her blush. It is actually good to let your partner know that you truly care for him or her.